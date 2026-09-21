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Novo says CagriSema shows greater weight loss than Lilly rival in diabetes patients - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novo says CagriSema shows greater weight loss than Lilly rival in diabetes patients

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Novo's CagriSema Shows Superior Weight Loss Over Lilly Rival in Diabetes Study

Clinical Trial Results and Market Implications

Overview of CagriSema's Performance

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said on Monday its next-generation experimental drug, CagriSema, delivered an estimated average weight loss of 12.4% in a late-stage trial in patients with diabetes, outperforming Eli Lilly's rival drug.

It has been viewed as a successor to Novo's blockbuster weight-loss drug, Wegovy, which faces patent expiries after 2030, and could help the Danish drugmaker claw back ground lost to Lilly in the fast-growing weight-loss market.

Comparison with Lilly's Zepbound

In a head-to-head trial earlier this year, the drug fell short of Lilly's Zepbound on weight loss, marking a setback for Novo.

Drug Composition and Administration

CagriSema is a weekly injection that combines cagrilintide, which mimics pancreatic hormone amylin, and semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy.

Strategic Rollout and Market Response

Planned Launch and Rollout

At Novo's capital markets day on Monday, the company detailed a multi-year rollout for its next-generation obesity injectables, targeting a launch of its CagriSema combination ​early next year.

Market Reaction and Analyst Perspectives

Novo's U.S.-listed shares were down more than 4% before the bell as analysts questioned the drugmaker's pricing power and dealmaking strategy ahead of looming patent expiries.

Detailed Study Findings

Weight Loss Comparison with Tirzepatide

In the late-stage study, a 1 mg dose of Novo's drug CagriSema was superior to Lilly's tirzepatide at 5 mg for weight loss, the company said on Monday. Lilly's tirzepatide, the active ingredient in its diabetes drug Mounjaro and obesity drug Zepbound, showed a weight loss of 9.1%.

Analyst Commentary

While the low-dose data is encouraging, the findings were less impactful given tirzepatide has already been proven superior to higher doses of Novo's CagriSema in obesity, said BMO analyst Evan Seigerman.

Blood Sugar Reduction and Additional Study Results

In patients with diabetes, Novo's drug also showed demonstrated non-inferior blood sugar reduction compared to Lilly's tirzepatide.

In another late-stage study, the drug showed a 21% weight loss at a 1.0 mg dose compared to placebo in adults with obesity.

Regulatory Outlook

FDA Decision Timeline

A decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the company's application for CagriSema for weight management is expected in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Key Takeaways

  • In phase 3 REIMAGINE 5, CagriSema 1.0 mg/1.0 mg delivered superior weight loss versus tirzepatide 5 mg (12.4% vs 9.1%) and non‑inferior HbA₁c reduction (novonordisk.com)
  • In obesity patients (REDEFINE 9), the same dose yielded 21% weight loss vs 2% for placebo (novonordisk.com)
  • Despite earlier trial setbacks (REDEFINE 4), the new topline data and U.S. FDA decision expected in Q4 2026 underpin optimism—but investor caution remains amid patent cliffs and pricing pressure (statnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CagriSema and how does it work?
CagriSema is Novo Nordisk's experimental weekly injection combining cagrilintide and semaglutide, designed to aid weight loss and blood sugar control in diabetes patients.
How did CagriSema perform in clinical trials compared to Lilly's drug?
CagriSema led to an estimated 12.4% average weight loss, outperforming Lilly’s tirzepatide (Mounjaro/Zepbound) at 9.1% in diabetic patients in late-stage trials.
When is Novo Nordisk planning to launch CagriSema?
Novo Nordisk is targeting an early next year launch for CagriSema, pending regulatory approval.
Is CagriSema effective for both weight loss and blood sugar reduction?
Yes, CagriSema showed superior weight loss and non-inferior blood sugar reduction compared to Lilly's tirzepatide in patients with diabetes.
When is the FDA expected to decide on CagriSema approval?
A decision from the U.S. FDA on CagriSema for weight management is expected in the fourth quarter.

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