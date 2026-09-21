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Swiss business groups pressure parliament over UBS capital rules before vote - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss business groups pressure parliament over UBS capital rules before vote

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Swiss Business Groups Urge Compromise on UBS Capital Rules Before Parliament Vote

Debate Intensifies Over Proposed UBS Capital Regulations

Business Groups Warn Against Excessive Regulation

ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Swiss business groups have weighed into the debate on tougher capital rules for UBS, writing to lawmakers to lobby against what they say risks being "excessive" regulation drawn up for the bank after the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse.

The heads of top business lobby economiesuisse, and bodies for SMEs, manufacturers, multinationals and pharma companies, said the government's proposals would massively disadvantage UBS against international rivals by ramping up capital costs.

"Such excessive regulatory requirements would not only affect the banks themselves," the signatories wrote to upper house lawmakers in a letter dated September 18 seen by Reuters.

"In the long term, they would also be reflected in higher financing costs and a reduced supply of credit and capital market services for industry for our SMEs," they added.

Government's Rationale for Stricter Rules

Protecting Taxpayers and Strengthening Banks

The government, which says stricter regulations are needed to strengthen banks and protect taxpayers from the risk of another banking meltdown, calculates its entire package of measures would mean UBS holding another $20 billion in capital.

Parliamentary Options and Industry Response

Different Proposals on Capital Backing

Lawmakers are deciding between the government's demand that UBS back its foreign units with 100% Common Equity Tier 1 capital, a proposal for 90% CET1 backing and a softer compromise for backing of 50% CET1 and 50% cheaper Additional Tier 1 bonds.

UBS Leadership's Perspective

Both UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti and Chairman Colm Kelleher have in the past few days urged lawmakers to avoid imposing excessively harsh rules on the bank, saying that while the 50% AT1 option would be painful, it would be manageable.

UBS calculates the AT1 option would mean finding another $13 billion in capital.

Lobbying Efforts Ahead of Parliamentary Vote

Business Associations Push for Compromise

The letter is the latest lobbying push and comes as the upper house prepares to vote on reform proposals on Wednesday.

The associations urged lawmakers to back the 50% AT1 capital compromise, saying the other two were too stringent.

Impact on Systemic Stability and Financial Centre

"This strengthens systemic stability without weakening the financial centre or unnecessarily worsening financing conditions for companies," the letter said. 

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Business groups argue overly stringent capital rules for UBS could raise borrowing costs and hamper credit supply for SMEs and industry (economiesuisse.ch)
  • Swiss authorities estimate the full package would require UBS to hold about USD 20 billion more CET1 capital to bolster stability post‑Credit Suisse (admin.ch)
  • A compromise—50% CET1 and 50% AT1 backing of foreign units—is framed as systemically sound yet less burdensome; UBS leaders support this option as manageable (ubs.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Swiss business groups lobbying parliament over UBS capital rules?
Swiss business groups believe the proposed capital rules for UBS are excessive and could disadvantage the bank internationally, leading to higher costs and reduced financing for industry.
What solutions are lawmakers considering for UBS's capital requirements?
Lawmakers are debating between a 100% CET1 backing, a 90% CET1 backing, and a compromise of 50% CET1 and 50% AT1 bonds for UBS's capital requirements.
How does the government justify stricter capital regulations for UBS?
The government argues that stricter regulations are needed to strengthen banks and protect taxpayers from the risk of another banking collapse.
What is the preferred compromise on capital rules according to business groups?
Business groups favor the 50% AT1 capital compromise, which they believe balances systemic stability without negatively impacting the financial sector or industry financing.
How much additional capital could UBS be required to hold?
If the government's stricter proposals pass, UBS may need to hold up to $20 billion in extra capital; the AT1 option would require an additional $13 billion.

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