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Kremlin says AfD's victory in Germany due in large part to lack of cheap Russian gas - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says AfD's victory in Germany due in large part to lack of cheap Russian gas

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Energy Politics

Kremlin: AfD’s German Election Win Driven by Loss of Russian Gas Supplies

Impact of Russian Gas Supply Loss on German Politics and Economy

Kremlin's Statement on AfD's Election Success

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that the far-right Alternative for Germany's (AfD) first place in a state election in northeastern Germany was in large part due to Berlin no longer buying cheap Russian gas and choosing to buy expensive US energy instead.

The win delivered the worst result for Chancellor Friedrich Merz's mainstream conservative party since 1949.

Economic Consequences of Energy Policy Shift

"The decline in the competitiveness of the German economy is largely due to Germany's decision to stop buying cheap Russian gas and instead purchase much more expensive gas from other countries, primarily the United States, at times paying several times more on the spot market," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Potential Talks to Resume Russian Gas Supplies

Two people familiar with the plan said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin's top economic envoy and leaders of Germany's far-right AfD had begun preparations to meet next year to discuss restarting gas supplies to Europe's biggest economy, even though the AfD is not in power nationally.

The AfD and a representative of the envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, declined to comment.

Germany's Struggle with Energy Crisis

Germany has struggled to recover ⁠from the shock caused by the shutdown of the undersea Nord Stream pipelines from Russia, which were rendered inoperative by explosions in September 2022.

Public Response and Political Shifts

"Naturally, Germans, or at least some of them, are looking for an alternative to the current authorities in order to improve their situation. That is a natural process," Peskov said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Anastasia TeterevlevaEditing by Andrew Osborn and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • AfD topped the state vote—worst performance for Chancellor Merz’s CDU since 1949—Garnering ~37–38% vs CDU’s ~5–6% (investing.com)
  • Kremlin argues Germany’s move away from Russian gas increased energy costs, hurting economic competitiveness (investing.com)
  • Preparations are underway for a possible March 2027 meeting between Putin adviser Kirill Dmitriev and AfD leaders to discuss resuming Russian gas supplies (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the halt in Russian gas affected the German economy?
The lack of cheap Russian gas caused Germany to rely on more expensive US energy, impacting economic competitiveness.
What are the Nord Stream pipelines and why are they significant?
The Nord Stream pipelines transported Russian gas to Germany but were rendered inoperative by explosions in September 2022.
Is there any plan to resume Russian gas supplies to Germany?
Discussions have reportedly begun between Russian officials and the AfD about restarting gas supplies, despite AfD not being in national power.

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