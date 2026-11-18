CFO Conferences in 2026 and 2027: Where Finance Leadership Meets AI and Strategy

Financial leadership is becoming more complex. CFOs are expected to protect profitability, manage uncertainty, support business expansion and evaluate technologies that are changing how finance departments operate.

Financial leadership is becoming more complex. CFOs are expected to protect profitability, manage uncertainty, support business expansion and evaluate technologies that are changing how finance departments operate.

These responsibilities require a broader perspective than traditional accounting and reporting. Finance executives must understand business strategy, data analytics, automation, investment decisions and the risks associated with an evolving economic environment.

Industry conferences offer an opportunity to gain that perspective. They connect finance leaders with experienced executives, industry specialists and technology providers who are addressing similar challenges.

Whether the goal is to modernize financial operations, strengthen executive relationships or explore new approaches to corporate planning, these ten CFO conferences deserve consideration.

The conferences featured here are a selection of events covering different aspects of financial leadership, including corporate strategy, technology, accounting, investment management and professional development. They are not a performance-based ranking; the most suitable choice depends on each executive's responsibilities, industry and business priorities. Dates and venues should be confirmed with organisers before booking.

1. Transformational CFO Assembly by The Millennium Alliance

Date: November 17–18, 2027

Location: The Omni, Charlotte, North Carolina

Organizer: The Millennium Alliance

Focus: Finance transformation, digital innovation, strategic leadership and executive networking

As financial operations become increasingly technology-driven, CFOs face growing pressure to improve decision-making, strengthen financial performance and support long-term business growth.

The Transformational CFO Assembly, hosted by The Millennium Alliance, brings together Global Chief Financial Officers and senior finance executives to explore emerging industry challenges, technological advancements and new approaches to financial leadership.

Unlike conventional finance conferences, the Assembly provides a curated environment where vetted C-suite leaders can connect through focused discussions and structured networking opportunities.

The event features research-informed programming developed with input from industry experts, academic institutions and advisory partners. Participants also benefit from prearranged one-on-one meetings designed to encourage relevant business conversations.

For CFOs leading digital transformation initiatives, the Assembly offers opportunities to exchange perspectives on financial technology, operational efficiency and the evolving strategic responsibilities of finance leadership.

The Transformational CFO Assembly in Charlotte on November 17–18, 2027 provides a valuable setting for connecting with senior decision-makers and exploring approaches to improving enterprise financial performance.

Key benefit: Access to vetted finance executives, research-driven discussions and personalized networking opportunities that support strategic decision-making

2. Gartner Finance Symposium/Xpo

Date: June 2–4, 2027

Location: National Harbor, Maryland

Organizer: Gartner

Focus: Financial innovation, AI, enterprise strategy and finance transformation

Technology is reshaping financial planning, forecasting and reporting. However, introducing new systems is only one part of a successful transformation.

CFOs must also evaluate how those investments influence business performance and the capabilities of their finance teams.

Gartner Finance Symposium/Xpo examines these challenges through research-driven presentations, workshops and discussions with financial executives.

The program covers artificial intelligence, financial strategy, organizational change, leadership effectiveness and technology adoption.

Participants can connect with Gartner analysts, industry peers and solution providers while considering how new approaches might apply to their organizations.

The event is especially relevant to finance leaders responsible for modernizing financial operations across large businesses.

3. North American Finance Executive Summit

Date: March 8–10, 2027

Location: JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort, Miami, Florida

Focus: Financial leadership, corporate strategy and organizational resilience

Economic uncertainty creates difficult decisions for finance teams. Organizations must balance investment opportunities with cost control, risk exposure and long-term growth objectives.

The North American Finance Executive Summit addresses these responsibilities through discussions among senior finance executives.

Its program explores corporate strategy, financial risk management, technological developments and the evolving expectations placed on CFOs.

The summit also creates opportunities to connect with leaders from different industries and compare their approaches to financial management.

For executives working across complex organizations, these conversations can provide useful perspectives on maintaining financial stability while supporting innovation.

4. CFO Leadership Conference

Date: June 14–16, 2027

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Organizer: CFO Leadership Council

Focus: Executive development, leadership capabilities and business finance

Strong technical knowledge is essential for financial leadership, but CFOs also need communication, strategic planning and management skills.

The CFO Leadership Conference focuses on the broader responsibilities of senior financial executives.

Organized by the CFO Leadership Council, the event provides opportunities to discuss the management challenges facing finance leaders.

Participants can exchange perspectives on leadership development, business strategy, financial operations and changing executive expectations.

Its professional community also supports relationship-building among CFOs working in different sectors.

This conference is especially relevant for executives interested in strengthening their ability to lead finance teams and contribute to business decisions.

5. Gartner Finance Symposium/Xpo Europe

Date: May 10–11, 2027

Location: London, United Kingdom

Organizer: Gartner

Focus: Enterprise performance, AI adoption and European finance leadership

European finance executives must navigate changing business conditions while responding to increasing expectations for efficiency and strategic value.

Gartner Finance Symposium/Xpo Europe brings CFOs and senior finance professionals together to discuss these challenges.

The 2027 conference centers on enterprise performance in an AI-first business environment.

Its agenda includes financial strategy, technology, analytics, organizational leadership and the management of emerging risks.

The event also provides opportunities for finance executives to interact with analysts and peers who are examining similar transformation priorities.

For organizations with European operations, the regional context can make these conversations particularly relevant.

6. Finance Alliance CFO Summit

Date: To be confirmed with Finance Alliance

Location: San Jose, California (venue to be confirmed)

Organizer: Finance Alliance

Focus: Financial planning, business growth and executive finance strategy

CFOs working in growing organizations frequently need to balance expansion plans with financial discipline.

This requires reliable forecasting, efficient financial processes and stronger coordination between finance teams and business leaders.

The Finance Alliance CFO Summit in San Jose is designed for senior finance professionals interested in financial transformation, AI, analytics and executive leadership. Prospective attendees should check the organiser's latest event information before making travel or registration arrangements.

The one-day conference provides opportunities to exchange ideas about finance leadership, analytics and managing financial functions within expanding businesses.

Its connection with the FP&A community makes it particularly useful for executives interested in improving the relationship between financial planning and strategic decision-making.

The event can appeal to finance professionals working in technology-driven and high-growth business environments.

7. AICPA ENGAGE

Date: June 7–10, 2027

Location: ARIA Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada

Organizer: AICPA

Focus: Accounting developments, financial reporting and professional education

Financial executives need to remain informed about changes in accounting practices, reporting requirements and emerging finance technologies.

AICPA ENGAGE offers professional education and industry discussions covering these subjects.

The conference attracts accounting and finance professionals interested in technical developments, financial management and professional growth.

Sessions address accounting standards, regulatory matters, technology and other subjects relevant to the finance profession.

For CFOs with significant reporting, accounting or compliance responsibilities, the event provides opportunities to strengthen technical knowledge and consider developments that may affect their organizations.

It can also benefit senior finance professionals who need continuing professional education.

8. Private Funds CFO New York Forum

Date: January 26–27, 2027

Location: Convene Brookfield Place, New York

Focus: Private fund finance, regulatory oversight and capital management

Financial leadership within private equity, venture capital and alternative investment organizations involves specialized responsibilities.

These can include fund reporting, investor expectations, valuation practices, compliance and capital management.

The Private Funds CFO New York Forum is designed for senior executives working in this environment.

Its discussions examine the financial and operational challenges associated with managing private investment funds.

The forum also brings together CFOs, COOs and other senior professionals to exchange perspectives on industry developments.

For finance executives responsible for private fund operations, the specialized audience makes this event particularly relevant.

9. Finance & Accounting Technology Expo

Date: November 18–19, 2026

Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York

Focus: Finance technology, automation and digital financial operations

Modern finance departments depend on technology to improve reporting, reduce manual work and provide decision-makers with reliable information. The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo focuses on the technologies influencing these changes.

The event brings together financial professionals and technology providers to examine solutions for accounting, reporting, enterprise resource planning and financial automation.

Discussions include practical considerations around implementing AI, integrating systems and improving finance workflows.

For CFOs evaluating new financial technology investments, the expo provides opportunities to understand available solutions and their potential applications. It is especially useful for finance leaders interested in operational efficiency and technology modernization.

10. Government Finance Officers Association Annual Conference

Date: June 6–9, 2027

Location: New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Louisiana Organizer: Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA)

Focus: Public finance, financial accountability and government financial management

Financial leadership in the public sector requires a different approach from corporate finance.

Government finance executives must consider public accountability, budgeting requirements, regulatory obligations and responsible resource allocation.

The GFOA Annual Conference focuses on these responsibilities through educational sessions and professional discussions.

The gathering attracts public finance professionals interested in strengthening financial management within government organizations.

Its programming covers areas such as budgeting, financial reporting, public finance administration and organizational leadership.

For CFOs and finance executives working in government or public institutions, the conference offers an opportunity to examine established practices and emerging challenges.

What Makes a CFO Conference Worth Attending?

The benefits of attending a finance conference depend on how closely the event matches the organization's needs.

A CFO leading a digital transformation initiative may prioritize discussions about financial systems, automation and AI. An executive responsible for investor relations may gain greater value from events focused on financial strategy and corporate governance.

Several factors can help determine which conference deserves attention.

Relevance to Financial Priorities

Executives should identify the decisions they expect to make over the next year.

These might include improving forecasting, investing in financial technology, managing costs or supporting expansion into new markets.

Conference agendas that address these priorities are more likely to provide useful insights.

Opportunities for Executive Interaction

Learning from other finance leaders can be valuable, especially when organizations face similar challenges.

Executive roundtables and smaller professional gatherings may provide opportunities for more direct conversations than large presentations.

These interactions can help participants understand how different businesses approach financial transformation and strategic planning.

Quality of Educational Content

An event should provide more than general commentary about business trends. Research, practical examples, specialist discussions and relevant case studies can help financial leaders evaluate new ideas.

Executives should review the announced agenda and speakers to understand the depth of the information being offered.

Regional and Industry Relevance

Finance leadership challenges vary by sector and geography.

A CFO managing public-sector finances may benefit from different events than an executive working in private equity or a rapidly expanding technology company.

Understanding the audience and industry emphasis helps ensure that conference participation supports the organization's business objectives.

How CFOs Can Turn Conference Learning Into Results

Attending a conference is most valuable when the ideas discussed influence future decisions.

Before an event, finance leaders can identify specific business questions they want to explore.

During the conference, they can discuss those questions with speakers and peers, examine different approaches and evaluate relevant technologies.

After the event, useful findings should be reviewed with the finance leadership team.

The objective should be to determine which ideas deserve further evaluation and which may support measurable improvements.

This approach makes professional events part of a broader process of financial leadership development and organizational improvement.

Final Thoughts

The responsibilities of today's CFO extend across financial operations, business strategy, technology and organizational performance.

CFO Conferences provide an opportunity to develop the knowledge and relationships needed to manage these responsibilities effectively.

The ten events highlighted above address different aspects of finance leadership, from executive transformation and technology adoption to professional education and financial governance.

The best choice depends on the organization's immediate priorities and the outcomes the executive hopes to achieve.

By selecting events that offer relevant expertise and meaningful professional connections, CFOs can bring useful perspectives back to their organisations and make more informed financial decisions.

A well-chosen conference can offer more than professional networking. By providing access to relevant expertise, practical insights and opportunities for peer discussion, it can help CFOs strengthen decision-making and navigate the evolving demands of financial leadership.Assemblies

References

Official organiser pages for event details. Dates, venues and programmes can change; please confirm information directly with each organiser before registration.

1. The Millennium Alliance — Transformational CFO Assembly

2. Gartner — Finance Symposium/Xpo, United States

3. Executive Platforms — North American Finance Executive Summit

4. CFO Leadership Council — CFO Leadership Conference

5. Gartner — Finance Symposium/Xpo Europe

6. Finance Alliance — CFO Summit (date and venue subject to confirmation)

7. AICPA & CIMA — ENGAGE

8. Private Funds CFO — New York Forum

9. Finance & Accounting Technology Expo

10. Government Finance Officers Association — Annual Conference