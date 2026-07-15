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Google urges EU top court to back ruling scrapping $1.7 billion antitrust fine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Google urges EU top court to back ruling scrapping $1.7 billion antitrust fine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Google Appeals to EU Top Court Over Scrapped $1.7 Billion Antitrust Fine

By Foo Yun Chee

Google and EU Antitrust Dispute Overview

LUXEMBOURG, July 15 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google on Wednesday urged Europe's top court to dismiss EU antitrust regulators' appeal against a lower court ruling that scrapped a €1.49 billion ($1.7 billion) fine, saying the regulators' arguments were flawed.

Background of the Case

The dispute reached the Court of Justice of the European Union after regulators appealed a 2024 General Court ruling that annulled the fine imposed on Google in 2019. The lower court cited errors in the European Commission's assessment of the case.

Commission’s Allegations

The Commission, the EU's competition watchdog, said Google used restrictive clauses in contracts with publishers that prevented rivals from placing search advertisements on the publishers' websites, reinforcing Google's dominance in online search advertising.

Timeline of the Practices

The Commission said the practices ran from 2006 to 2016. Google, whose AdSense platform provides search advertising, removed the contested clauses from publisher agreements in 2016.

Arguments Presented in Court

Google's lawyer, Josh Holmes, rejected the Commission's arguments.

"The Commission's new arguments are flawed. The General Court's reasons are clear and complete," he told the panel of five judges.

Holmes said the Commission had ignored evidence showing Google's rivals had substantial opportunities to compete.

Commission’s Response

Commission lawyer Anthony Dawes criticised the lower court's ruling, saying it imposed an unprecedented obligation on regulators to analyse issues already settled by case law.

"This finding turns case law on its head," he said, adding that the lower court's reasoning would effectively treat exclusive clauses as lawful by default.

Next Steps and Broader Implications

A court adviser is due to issue a non-binding opinion on November 12, with a final ruling expected in the following months.

The AdSense fine was one of four EU antitrust penalties that have cost Google €9.5 billion during its nearly two-decade dispute with the Commission. The lower court's decision to annul the fine marked a rare legal setback for the EU watchdog.

Case Details

The case is C-826/24 P Commission v Google and Alphabet (Google AdSense)

($1 = 0.8771 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The General Court annulled the €1.49 billion fine imposed in 2019, citing the Commission’s failure to adequately assess the duration and foreclosure effects of Google’s contract clauses (agenceurope.eu).
  • Google maintains that rivals had fair opportunities to compete and that the General Court’s annulment reasoning was “clear and complete” (techcrunch.com).
  • The European Commission has appealed to the Court of Justice (Case C‑826/24 P), arguing the annulment imposes undue requirements on competition enforcement — a court adviser’s opinion is due November 12, with a final ruling expected thereafter (infocuria.curia.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Google originally fined by the European Commission?
Google was fined €1.49 billion for using restrictive clauses in contracts with publishers, preventing rivals from placing search ads and reinforcing its dominance.
What did the lower court decide about Google's antitrust fine?
The General Court annulled the €1.49 billion fine, citing errors in the Commission's assessment of the evidence and legal arguments.
What is the European Commission's argument in the appeal?
The Commission claims the lower court's ruling misinterpreted case law and imposed unprecedented obligations on regulators.
When is the next step in the Google antitrust case expected?
A court adviser is due to issue a non-binding opinion on November 12, with a final judgment to follow in subsequent months.
How much has Google paid in EU antitrust penalties overall?
Google has paid a total of €9.5 billion in four separate EU antitrust penalties over the past two decades.

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