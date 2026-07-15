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Exclusive-French antitrust watchdog to examine Orange, Iliad, Bouygues' SFR deal, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-French antitrust watchdog to examine Orange, Iliad, Bouygues' SFR deal, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Orange, Iliad, Bouygues' SFR deal to be examined by French watchdog

Overview of the SFR Deal and Regulatory Examination

By Foo Yun Chee

Details of the Joint Bid

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - Orange, Iliad and Bouygues' €20.35 billion ($23.24 billion) joint bid for telecoms operator SFR will be examined by the French competition authority and not its more powerful EU peer, both regulators said on Wednesday.

Implications for Regulatory Approval

The decision could mean an easier regulatory path for one of the biggest European telecoms deals in recent years. The telecoms industry has long complained about the European Commission's reluctance to approve four-to-three deals amid concerns about price hikes and less competition.

Referral to the French Competition Authority

The EU antitrust regulator said it had acceded to Iliad's request to refer the deal to the French authority, confirming a Reuters exclusive.

Statements from the EU and French Regulators

"The Commission considered that the conditions for a full referral under Article 4(4) of the EUMR were met in this case, and thus referred the case to France," the EU executive said in a statement.

French Regulator's Perspective

"The Commission considers the Competition Authority to be best placed to analyze the Iliad operation," the French regulator said in a separate statement.

Jurisdiction and Review Criteria

The Commission had jurisdiction to examine Iliad's role in the deal because the company's turnover meets the EU threshold while Orange and Bouygues do not and automatically come under the French review.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8757 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun CheeEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The Autorité de la concurrence, not the European Commission, will be the lead regulator examining the proposed acquisition, possibly simplifying approval given its national scope (arcep.fr)
  • The €20.35 billion agreement stems from a memorandum of understanding signed June 6 by the three operators and Altice France, marking a major step toward consolidating France’s telecom market to three key players (globenewswire.com)
  • Arcep, France’s telecom regulator, has already taken note of the protocol signed June 6 and, while not the decision‑maker, may be called upon to issue an opinion and oversee compliance with coverage and service obligations if the merger proceeds (en.arcep.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will examine the joint bid for SFR?
The French competition regulator will examine the joint €20.35 billion bid by Orange, Iliad and Bouygues for SFR.
How much is the joint bid for SFR worth?
The joint bid for telecoms operator SFR is worth €20.35 billion, equivalent to $23.24 billion.
Will the European Commission assess the SFR deal?
No, the European Commission will not be assessing the deal, which could ease the regulatory process for the bidders.
Which companies are involved in the bid for SFR?
Orange, Iliad, and Bouygues are jointly bidding for SFR.
When could an official announcement about the SFR bid be made?
An official announcement could come later on Wednesday, according to sources.

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