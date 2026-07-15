Orange, Iliad, Bouygues' SFR deal to be examined by French watchdog

Overview of the SFR Deal and Regulatory Examination

By Foo Yun Chee

Details of the Joint Bid

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - Orange, Iliad and Bouygues' €20.35 billion ($23.24 billion) joint bid for telecoms operator SFR will be examined by the French competition authority and not its more powerful EU peer, both regulators said on Wednesday.

Implications for Regulatory Approval

The decision could mean an easier regulatory path for one of the biggest European telecoms deals in recent years. The telecoms industry has long complained about the European Commission's reluctance to approve four-to-three deals amid concerns about price hikes and less competition.

Referral to the French Competition Authority

The EU antitrust regulator said it had acceded to Iliad's request to refer the deal to the French authority, confirming a Reuters exclusive.

Statements from the EU and French Regulators

"The Commission considered that the conditions for a full referral under Article 4(4) of the EUMR were met in this case, and thus referred the case to France," the EU executive said in a statement.

French Regulator's Perspective

"The Commission considers the Competition Authority to be best placed to analyze the Iliad operation," the French regulator said in a separate statement.

Jurisdiction and Review Criteria

The Commission had jurisdiction to examine Iliad's role in the deal because the company's turnover meets the EU threshold while Orange and Bouygues do not and automatically come under the French review.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8757 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun CheeEditing by Tomasz Janowski)