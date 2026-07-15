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EQT returns with higher $1.75 billion bid in push for Australia's Perpetual - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EQT returns with higher $1.75 billion bid in push for Australia's Perpetual

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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EQT Increases Perpetual Takeover Offer to $1.75 Billion in Revised Bid

Details of the Revised EQT Takeover Proposal

Background and Offer Details

July 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Perpetual said on Wednesday it received a sweetened A$2.5 billion ($1.75 billion) takeover proposal from Sweden's EQT AB, less than two weeks after rejecting the private equity firm's earlier offer, deeming it inadequate.

Under the revised offer, EQT would buy all of Perpetual's shares for A$22.07 per share, a near-22% premium to the financial services provider's close on July 1, before it disclosed the initial approach to the market.

The latest bid is 2% higher than EQT's earlier A$2.45 billion proposal, which Perpetual rejected. Its shares have gained more than 17% since July 1 and are up just over 1% this year.

Board Response and Conditions

The board said it was assessing the revised offer but cautioned there was no certainty it would result in a binding transaction.

Perpetual also disclosed that EQT's revised proposal included a confidentiality clause stipulating that the offer would be automatically withdrawn if made public.

The company said it nonetheless "considers it appropriate to inform Perpetual shareholders of its receipt."

Sale of Wealth Management Business

The asset manager further said the revised proposal hinges on numerous conditions, including the completion of the sale of Perpetual's Wealth Management business to Bain Capital.

The Sydney-headquartered firm had earlier in March agreed to sell the business to private equity firm Bain Capital for an upfront cash payment of A$500 million.

Perpetual’s History and Previous Takeover Interest

Founded in 1886, Perpetual was established as a trustee company by a group of businessmen, including Edmund Barton, who later became Australia's first Prime Minister.

The improved bid is the latest twist in an increasingly public tug-of-war over the storied Australian firm, which has now rebuffed takeover interest from at least three different suitors since 2022, including its own largest shareholder.

Past Bids and Shareholder Actions

In 2022, it rejected a A$1.7 billion takeover bid from a consortium including portfolio manager Regal Partners, and the next year it turned down a A$3.1 billion offer from its top shareholder, Washington H Soul Pattinson.

Additional Information

($1 = 1.4310 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • EQT’s improved A$2.5 billion offer equals A$22.07/share, about 22 % premium to July 1 closing price, and 2 % above its earlier bid (m.investing.com).
  • The revised proposal includes a confidentiality clause that would void the offer if made public; Perpetual’s board is reviewing it with no guarantee of a binding agreement (m.investing.com).
  • The offer is conditional on the successful completion of Perpetual’s sale of its Wealth Management arm to Bain Capital—a binding agreement valued at A$500 million upfront plus earn-outs up to A$50 million, expected to close by late 2026 (m.investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of EQT's latest takeover proposal for Perpetual?
EQT's latest takeover proposal for Perpetual values the company at A$2.5 billion ($1.75 billion).
How does the revised offer compare to EQT's previous bid?
The new offer of A$2.5 billion is about 2% higher than EQT's earlier A$2.45 billion proposal.
What conditions are attached to EQT's revised bid?
The offer is subject to several conditions, including the completion of Perpetual's sale of its Wealth Management business to Bain Capital.
Has Perpetual accepted EQT's revised takeover offer?
Perpetual's board is assessing the revised offer and has cautioned there is no certainty it will lead to a binding agreement.
What previous takeover offers has Perpetual received?
Perpetual rejected a A$1.7 billion bid from Regal Partners in 2022 and a A$3.1 billion offer from Washington H Soul Pattinson in 2023.

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