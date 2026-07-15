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Ukraine's Black Sea ports lose a third of grain export capacity, farmers' union says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Black Sea ports lose a third of grain export capacity, farmers' union says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Ukraine's Black Sea Ports Lose a Third of Grain Export Capacity, UAC Reports

Impact of Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Grain Export Infrastructure

By Pavel Polityuk

KYIV, July 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has lost about a third of its capacity to export grain via its vital Black Sea ports due to intensifying Russian missile and drone attacks, the country's main farmers' union said. 

More than four years into its war with Russia, agricultural exports like grains and vegetable oils remain Ukraine's biggest source of foreign currency earnings, with more than 90% shipped through three ports in the southern Odesa region.

Under a deal meant to allow both countries to ship grain through the Black Sea, the Odesa ports had been handling about 6 million metric tons of cargo a month.

Both Moscow and Kyiv are now stepping up attacks on key revenue sources, however, with Ukrainian forces hitting Russian energy infrastructure including oil tankers and Russia intensifying its attacks on the Black Sea ports in recent weeks.

Escalating Attacks on Port Infrastructure

"Russia has begun systematically striking port infrastructure, terminals and the entire transport logistics chain, using ballistic missiles again and again," the trading department of Ukrainian farmers' union UAC said in a weekly report released late on Tuesday.

"On average, we can now ship about 4 million metric tons of grain a month," it added.

Ukraine's economy ministry was due to hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the port attacks. 

Consequences for Global Grain Markets

Ukraine has in recent seasons accounted for about 6% of global wheat exports and about 11% of global corn exports, meaning that the disruptions, if prolonged, could have an impact on global markets.

Potential for Long-Term Infrastructure Damage

While the ports have continued to operate, UAC warned that, if the current intensity of attacks continues and no repair work is carried out, infrastructure could be significantly damaged within several months.

Logistics Challenges for Grain Traders

Industry sources, meanwhile, told Reuters that traders are struggling with logistics headaches.

"The ports have not ground to a halt, but traders are facing problems with procurement, sales, shipments, cargo accumulation, prices and freight," a senior industry official told Reuters.

Data from Ukrainian Railways showed that the number of grain railcars heading to the Odesa ports dropped 11% in the week of July 2 to 8 from the previous week while exports fell by 17%.

Operational Disruptions at Major Terminals

Ukraine's top grain exporter Kernel Holding said this week it had halted operations at Chornomorsk port due to a series of Russian attacks.

And four of the ports' 13 large grain terminals have suspended grain purchases, another industry source said on Wednesday.

Freight Rates and Storage Capacity Issues

Analysts from the ASAP Agri consultancy said that "the overall reluctance" of ship owners to call at Ukrainian ports had also put upward pressure on freight rates.

Bohdan Kostetskyi, an analyst at consultancy Barva Invest, wrote in an article for Ukrainian outlet Agrotimes that the ports had lost a third of their grain storage capacity.

"The loss of around 2.5 million tons in monthly accumulation capacity at deep-water ports has created a bottleneck for grain, with some volumes unable to reach export destinations," he said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s Black Sea ports (Odesa region) accounted for over 90% of its agricultural exports; capacity has fallen from ~6 mln to ~4 mln tonnes/month due to intensified Russian attacks (csis.org)
  • Ukraine’s grain exports — about 6% of global wheat and 11% of global corn — are at risk if port infrastructure deteriorates further, potentially disrupting global food markets (csis.org)
  • Alternate routes (Danube, rail) offer limited relief as logistics remain strained; higher freight rates and reduced storage exacerbate export bottlenecks (blacksealaw.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much grain export capacity has Ukraine lost in its Black Sea ports?
Ukraine has lost about a third of its grain export capacity via its Black Sea ports due to intensified Russian missile and drone attacks.
Why are Ukraine's Black Sea ports vital for the country's economy?
More than 90% of Ukraine’s agricultural exports, the main source of foreign currency, are shipped through Black Sea ports in the Odesa region.
What impact do disruptions in Ukraine's grain exports have on global markets?
Ukraine accounts for about 6% of global wheat exports and 11% of global corn exports, so prolonged disruptions can impact global grain markets.
What logistics problems are Ukrainian traders facing?
Traders face problems with procurement, sales, shipments, cargo accumulation, prices, and increased freight rates due to attacks and damaged infrastructure.
What is the current grain shipment rate from Odesa ports?
Currently, Ukraine can ship about 4 million metric tons of grain per month, down from about 6 million metric tons before the attacks.

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