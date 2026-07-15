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SpaceX's slide risks turning blockbuster IPO into confidence test - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SpaceX's slide risks turning blockbuster IPO into confidence test

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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SpaceX's Slipping Share Price Turns IPO Into Test of Market Confidence

Market Reaction to SpaceX's IPO Performance

By Laura Matthews

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - SpaceX's slip close to its initial public offering price risks turning a marquee stock-market debut into a confidence test, potentially unsettling retail investors and complicating decisions for other companies weighing high-profile listings.

Elon Musk's company, spanning rockets to AI, debuted on June 12 and soared in the ensuing days, at one point valuing the company at well above $2 trillion.

Since then, trading has been rocky. The stock has slipped below its $150 opening price, but remained above the $135 offer price, with concerns about lofty tech stock valuations continuing to weigh on global indexes.

SpaceX shares are at risk of falling below that level. They ended on Tuesday down 2.2% at $136.08, their lowest closing level since the IPO, a week after they started trading as part of the Nasdaq 100 index <.NDX>. The stock dipped as low as $135.52.

Investor Sentiment and Psychological Impact

A break below the IPO price would be a psychological blow for SpaceX shares, said Matthew Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.

"It raises the narrative that the stock is up on fluff, on speculation, on froth, and not on real fundamentals," Maley said.

Investors who bought into the excitement around SpaceX's listing, "hoping to 'make a killing' will be disappointed," said Greg Halter, director of research at Carnegie Investment Counsel.

He said weakness in SpaceX would put it more in line with 30 years of heavily hyped IPOs, where average and median returns over the first month are often negative.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Price Discovery and Market Mechanics

PRICE DISCOVERY NOT PANIC?

A drop below the IPO price would not be unusual for a newly listed company. Shares of Cerebras Systems, which went public in May, have dropped below the IPO price, and Meta, formerly known as Facebook, fell similarly after its debut.

Investors often fixate on IPO prices and early trading, said Ryan Lee, senior vice president of product and strategy at financial services firm Direxion.

"The reality is, (SpaceX) is still undergoing some of this price discovery process," Lee said.

A fall for SpaceX below $135 would reflect "normal, albeit painful" market mechanics, especially as investors, venture capitalists and employees sell shares after lockups expire, said Gabriel Shahin, CEO at Falcon Wealth Planning.

"A near-term dip below the $135 threshold would not fundamentally alter our current positioning or cause us to panic-sell," he said.

Implications for Future IPOs

CAUTION OR GREEN LIGHT FOR NEXT IPOS

Some investors think SpaceX's stock performance could influence the market for future public listings. OpenAI and Anthropic are eyeing the public markets. Neither company responded to a request for comment.

Carnegie's Halter said companies and investment banks considering large IPOs this year are watching SpaceX closely. "No one wants an IPO to flop or have the initial price be ratcheted down," Halter said. He suspects some IPOs would be pulled rather than priced at lower valuations.

But Direxion's Lee said SpaceX's capital raise could encourage some companies with large funding needs to move faster.

"If I'm OpenAI or if I'm Anthropic and I'm in this true arms race to build the frontier AI model and I need capital, I'm going to try to beat the other one out the door," Lee said.

Retail Investors and Volatility Risks

RISKING RETAIL TRADERS' SKEPTICISM

A drop below the IPO price could hit retail investors, who received about 20% of the allocation, hard.

"Many novice investors have approached SpaceX with a 'meme stock' mentality, buying in with capital they cannot afford to lose," Shahin said, warning that losses could fuel perceptions that markets favor insiders. "The market needs to understand that post-IPO volatility is normal."

SpaceX's first earnings report will be a major test for the stock. Underwriters typically support stocks in the first 30 days and may do more for SpaceX given the deal's size, the public attention and the fact other high-profile offerings are imminent, said Maria Llerena, director of financial research at Domini Impact Investments.

"Loss-making companies without a clear path to profitability are typically volatile and can fall below their IPO price," said Llerena.

(Reporting by Laura Matthews in New York; Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; editing by Megan Davies and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • SpaceX’s stock has slipped from its peak above $200 to around $136, near the $135 IPO offer price, raising concerns about valuation sustainability and investor sentiment (qz.com).
  • Despite the near-term dip, analysts note this price action reflects normal post‑IPO price discovery, not panic, though a close below the IPO price could dent retail investor confidence (axios.com).
  • SpaceX’s performance may set the tone for other high‑profile IPOs such as OpenAI and Anthropic, with some fearing pullbacks or repricing, while others see urgency to list amid capital needs (axios.com).
  • Historical data shows many highly hyped tech IPOs underperform in the first month or more, suggesting SpaceX is following a familiar pattern of post‑IPO correction (procapinsights.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is SpaceX's IPO performance drawing attention?
SpaceX's shares have slipped close to their IPO price, raising concerns among investors about market confidence and the viability of highly anticipated stock market debuts.
What could a drop below the IPO price mean for SpaceX?
A break below the IPO price would be a psychological blow, as it could fuel skepticism about SpaceX's fundamentals and disappoint retail investors.
How might SpaceX's stock volatility affect other upcoming IPOs?
SpaceX's volatile trading could influence other large companies considering IPOs, as poor performance may lead them to delay or reprice their offerings.
How are retail investors impacted by SpaceX's IPO slide?
Retail investors received about 20% of the IPO allocation and may face significant losses, potentially leading to skepticism about fairness in public markets.
Is it normal for newly listed stocks like SpaceX to dip below their IPO price?
Yes, experts say it's common for new listings to experience price discovery and volatility as early investors sell and the market settles.

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