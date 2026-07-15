US Military Conducts New Strikes on Iran Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
Overview of Recent US Military Actions
Timeline of the Strikes
July 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said it had begun a new wave of strikes against Iran at 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Wednesday.
Objectives and Strategic Intent
Degrading Iranian Military Capabilities
"The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the U.S. Central Command said in a post on X.
Impact on Commercial Shipping
Reporting and Editorial Notes
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in BengaluruEditing by Tomasz Janowski)