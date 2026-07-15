GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Protesters gather in London against the ban of Palestine Action - Global Banking & Finance Review
A large crowd of protesters in London rallies against the ban of Palestine Action, holding flags and placards. This image captures the tension during the protest where over 466 individuals were arrested by police, highlighting the ongoing conflict surrounding Palestine Action and its implications.
Headlines

US says it has begun new wave of strikes on Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics US Military

US Military Conducts New Strikes on Iran Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Overview of Recent US Military Actions

Timeline of the Strikes

July 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said it had begun a new wave of strikes against Iran at 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Wednesday.

Objectives and Strategic Intent

Degrading Iranian Military Capabilities

"The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the U.S. Central Command said in a post on X.

Impact on Commercial Shipping

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in BengaluruEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • These are the latest in a series of escalating U.S. strikes aiming to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten maritime traffic in the strategic Strait of Hormuz (apnews.com)
  • CENTCOM has emphasized that the operations target air-defense systems, radar, missile and drone sites, and small boats, employing a mix of fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way aerial and sea drones (apnews.com)
  • These strikes come amid a breakdown of the ceasefire and a reimposed U.S. maritime blockade, with economic consequences, including sharply reduced ship traffic and rising oil prices (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the US begin the new wave of strikes on Iran?
The US began the new wave of strikes against Iran at 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Wednesday, July 15.
What is the purpose of the US strikes on Iran?
The strikes aim to further degrade military capabilities that Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Who announced the new wave of strikes on Iran?
The U.S. Central Command announced the new wave of strikes in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
What region is being impacted by the US strikes on Iran?
The area impacted includes the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for commercial shipping.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's FTSE 100 slips on Middle East tensions, miners drag

UK's FTSE 100 slips on Middle East tensions, miners drag

Image for Sterling steadies near one-year high against euro

Sterling steadies near one-year high against euro

Image for In occupied zone of Lebanon, Israeli military veterans see shadow of past wars

In occupied zone of Lebanon, Israeli military veterans see shadow of past wars

Image for Germany launches water monitor system as Rhine drought hits industry

Germany launches water monitor system as Rhine drought hits industry

Image for Drones, AI and white paint: Europe races to protect infrastructure from heat

Drones, AI and white paint: Europe races to protect infrastructure from heat

Image for Google urges EU top court to back ruling scrapping $1.7 billion antitrust fine

Google urges EU top court to back ruling scrapping $1.7 billion antitrust fine

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Information from NATO member states shows Russia attempted sabotage, Latvia's president says
Information from NATO member states shows Russia attempted sabotage, Latvia's president says
Image for Kremlin rejects Lithuanian allegations of planned Russian attacks as 'scare stories'
Kremlin rejects Lithuanian allegations of planned Russian attacks as 'scare stories'
Image for EU seals deal for drone production with Ukraine
EU seals deal for drone production with Ukraine
Image for Trump's ICC order violates free speech, advocacy groups say in lawsuit
Trump's ICC order violates free speech, advocacy groups say in lawsuit
Image for Briton jailed in Iran given additional two-year sentence, family says
Briton jailed in Iran given additional two-year sentence, family says
Image for Italy's coalition vows to pursue election law reform after setback
Italy's coalition vows to pursue election law reform after setback
Image for Israel kills four people in Gaza, including a child, medics say
Israel kills four people in Gaza, including a child, medics say
Image for Ugandan farmer Mukiibi steers Slow Food beyond its Italian roots
Ugandan farmer Mukiibi steers Slow Food beyond its Italian roots
Image for Iran threatens to block more vital seaways as Trump orders renewed Iran blockade
Iran threatens to block more vital seaways as Trump orders renewed Iran blockade
Image for Brutal killing of 11-year-old highlights unrelenting sexual violence in India
Brutal killing of 11-year-old highlights unrelenting sexual violence in India
Image for UK summons senior Iranian diplomat over alleged proxy attacks in Europe
UK summons senior Iranian diplomat over alleged proxy attacks in Europe
Image for Climate extremes increasingly 'normal' in Britain, Met Office says
Climate extremes increasingly 'normal' in Britain, Met Office says
View All Headlines Posts