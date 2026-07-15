Germany Rolls Out Nationwide Water Monitor as Rhine Drought Disrupts Industry

Germany Launches Low Water Information System Amid Drought Concerns

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - Germany launched a nationwide information system on Wednesday to monitor low water levels across the country, aiming to better manage water resources as climate change increases pressure on Europe's largest economy.

The new platform comes as a drought along the Rhine river is already forcing steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel to cut production, underscoring the economic stakes.

Government Response to Water Scarcity

"Water is our most valuable resource," said Environment Minister Carsten Schneider as he unveiled the Low Water Information System, known as NIWIS.

Without action, water scarcity could cost Germany €625 billion ($714 billion) by 2050, or around €25 billion annually, Schneider warned, citing studies.

Economic Impact of Water Shortages

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Germany has lost 60 billion cubic metres of water over the past 25 years due to climate change, Schneider said.

Business Decisions Influenced by Water Availability

He said water availability was becoming a key factor in business decisions. "The debate about attracting tech companies or data centres is no longer just about energy and skilled workers, it's also always about the availability of water."

Features of the NIWIS Platform

The NIWIS platform consolidates daily data on river levels, groundwater and soil moisture from federal and state sources, replacing a patchwork of regional systems.

Rhine River Disruption and Industrial Impact

RHINE DISRUPTION

Low water levels on the Rhine have disrupted cargo transport. Thyssenkrupp Steel said on Wednesday it had slightly reduced blast furnace production due to restricted raw material supplies and suspended its own barge operations.

Critical Water Levels and Local Restrictions

The water level at Kaub, a bottleneck near the western German city of Koblenz, stood at 42 cm (16.5 inches) on Tuesday and was expected to fall further. The record low of 25 cm was set in October 2018.

Munich, Germany's southern metropolis, has imposed water usage restrictions until August 1 following weeks of heat, with fines of up to €50,000 for violations.

($1 = 0.8754 euros)

(Reporting by Rene Wagner, Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ros Russell)