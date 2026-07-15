BASF Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook on Stronger Than Expected Q2 Results
Q2 Financial Performance and Updated 2026 Outlook
Stronger Than Expected Q2 EBITDA
July 15 (Reuters) - German chemical giant BASF raised its 2026 earnings outlook on Wednesday after reporting preliminary second-quarter EBITDA before special items of 2.4 billion euros ($2.8 billion), well above analyst expectations of 2.1 billion euros.
Revised 2026 EBITDA Forecast
The Ludwigshafen-based company changed its EBIDTA forecast range to €6.9-7.7 billion from 6.2-7.0 billion.
Preliminary Second Quarter Results
BASF also posted preliminary second quarter results and reported earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortization of €2.4 billion, ahead of analyst estimates.
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
(Reporting by Simon Ferdinand Eibach; editing by Matthias Williams)