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BASF raises 2026 earnings outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BASF raises 2026 earnings outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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BASF Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook on Stronger Than Expected Q2 Results

Q2 Financial Performance and Updated 2026 Outlook

Stronger Than Expected Q2 EBITDA

July 15 (Reuters) - German chemical giant BASF raised its 2026 earnings outlook on Wednesday after reporting preliminary second-quarter EBITDA before special items of 2.4 billion euros ($2.8 billion), well above analyst expectations of 2.1 billion euros.

Revised 2026 EBITDA Forecast

The Ludwigshafen-based company changed its EBIDTA forecast range to €6.9-7.7 billion from 6.2-7.0 billion.

Preliminary Second Quarter Results

BASF also posted preliminary second quarter results and reported earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortization of €2.4 billion, ahead of analyst estimates.

($1 = 0.8757 euros)

(Reporting by Simon Ferdinand Eibach; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Preliminary Q2 2026 EBITDA before special items came in at €2.4 billion, surpassing the average analyst estimate of approximately €2.08 billion (basf.com).
  • The full-year 2026 EBITDA forecast was lifted to a range of €6.9–7.7 billion, up from the prior outlook of €6.2–7.0 billion (report.basf.com).
  • BASF’s refreshed guidance reflects stronger-than-expected Q2 results and signals renewed confidence despite earlier caution over subdued global industrial and chemical production (report.basf.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BASF's updated 2026 earnings outlook?
BASF raised its 2026 EBITDA forecast range to €6.9-7.7 billion from the previous €6.2-7.0 billion.
How much was BASF's preliminary Q2 EBITDA before special items?
BASF reported a preliminary Q2 EBITDA before special items of 2.4 billion euros.
Did BASF's Q2 results beat analyst expectations?
Yes, BASF's Q2 results exceeded analyst expectations of 2.1 billion euros in EBITDA before special items.
Where is BASF headquartered?
BASF is headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany.
What currency conversion rate was mentioned in the article?
The article mentioned the conversion rate of $1 = 0.8757 euros.

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