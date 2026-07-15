UK FCA Monitors Litani's Mini-Tender Offer to Aviva Shareholders

FCA Oversight of Litani's Approach to Aviva Shareholders

Regulator's Response to Litani's Offer

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator said on Wednesday it was keeping an eye on an approach by investment firm Litani to some shareholders in London-listed insurer Aviva.

FCA Chief Executive's Statement

Nikhil Rathi, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, told lawmakers on the Treasury Committee that the regulator would assess whether the law was being followed and ensure any communications to shareholders was fair and clear.

Aviva's Warning to Shareholders

Aviva has urged shareholders to reject a "mini-tender" by Litani for their shares at 17.5% below the market price.

Explanation of Mini-Tender Offers

"Offers like this, sometimes called 'mini-tender offers', typically involve buying shares at a lower price and then selling them on at the full market price, allowing the buyer to make a profit at shareholders' expense," the insurer said in an undated message posted on its website.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers and Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)