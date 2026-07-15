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UK regulator keeping tabs on Litani's approach to Aviva shareholders - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK regulator keeping tabs on Litani's approach to Aviva shareholders

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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UK FCA Monitors Litani's Mini-Tender Offer to Aviva Shareholders

FCA Oversight of Litani's Approach to Aviva Shareholders

Regulator's Response to Litani's Offer

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator said on Wednesday it was keeping an eye on an approach by investment firm Litani to some shareholders in London-listed insurer Aviva.

FCA Chief Executive's Statement

Nikhil Rathi, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, told lawmakers on the Treasury Committee that the regulator would assess whether the law was being followed and ensure any communications to shareholders was fair and clear.

Aviva's Warning to Shareholders

Aviva has urged shareholders to reject a "mini-tender" by Litani for their shares at 17.5% below the market price.

Explanation of Mini-Tender Offers

"Offers like this, sometimes called 'mini-tender offers', typically involve buying shares at a lower price and then selling them on at the full market price, allowing the buyer to make a profit at shareholders' expense," the insurer said in an undated message posted on its website.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers and Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • The FCA, via CEO Nikhil Rathi, is scrutinizing Litani’s shareholder outreach to ensure legal compliance and fairness in communications.
  • Litani, a U.S. firm, has sought access to Aviva's shareholder register to offer a purchase up to 17.5% below market value to a small subset of retail shareholders—a strategy the High Court deemed lawful under a “proper purpose” test (ashurst.com).
  • Aviva warns that such mini‑tender offers can exploit less-informed investors and urges rejection; while mini‑tenders aren’t specifically regulated by the FCA, they are treated as financial promotions requiring approval by an authorised firm (internewscast.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK's financial regulator monitoring regarding Aviva?
The regulator is monitoring Litani's approach to Aviva shareholders, specifically a mini-tender offer below market price.
What action has Aviva advised shareholders to take?
Aviva has urged shareholders to reject Litani's mini-tender offer, as it is 17.5% below market price.
Who leads the Financial Conduct Authority?
Nikhil Rathi is the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority.
What is a mini-tender offer?
A mini-tender offer involves buying shares at a lower price and reselling them at the full market price, often profiting at shareholders' expense.
What is the Financial Conduct Authority's role in this situation?
The FCA is ensuring that the law is followed and communications to shareholders are fair and clear.

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