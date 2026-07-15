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Drones, AI and white paint: Europe races to protect infrastructure from heat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Drones, AI and white paint: Europe races to protect infrastructure from heat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Europe Adopts Tech and Simple Fixes to Protect Infrastructure from Heat

Adapting European Infrastructure to Rising Temperatures

By Alexander Gudbrandsen, Sam Tabahriti and Giulia Segreti

OSLO/LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - As Europe's railways buckle under record heat, roads melt and power grids strain, countries are turning to an array of fixes for ageing infrastructure, from drones inspecting tracks and AI-powered sensors to a surprisingly simple tool: white paint.

At Norway's Oslo airport on Wednesday, with temperatures set to hit 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), 10 C above normal for the time of year, workers doused the tarmac with water to keep it cool.

It's a marked shift in a country more used to coping with the cold that reflects how Europe is having to adapt to rising temperatures that are stoking wildfires, causing thousands of excess deaths and putting infrastructure under growing pressure.

Innovative and Simple Solutions for Heat-Resistant Infrastructure

"In Norway, the asphalt must withstand both extreme cold and fairly warm temperatures," said Jørn Arvid Remark, operating engineer at Norwegian state-owned airport operator Avinor, adding the airport was testing a new heat-resistant asphalt.

The fire brigade sprays around 9,000 litres of water on key parts of the runway, which can get damaged at high temperatures as it softens under the weight of aircraft.

Europe's roads and railways, many built decades ago, are increasingly struggling to cope. Temperatures across Western Europe on Wednesday were 5.5 C above the average for July 15, according to the Reuters Climate Monitor.

"Our infrastructure is in no way prepared for the extreme weather events that we're going to see," said Chris Dodwell, co-head of sustainability centre at Impax Asset Management, adding heatwaves, once rare, were becoming regular events.

A 2025 report by leading central banks estimated that severe weather events, including heatwaves, droughts and floods, could cut euro zone GDP by as much as 4.7% by 2030.

Higher Temperatures Mean More Storms and Floods

Europe's railways have felt the impact acutely.

An EU report in April found that more than 70% of rail managers were seeing growing disruption from extreme weather. Between 2015 and 2024 weather-related interruptions amounted to the equivalent of one to three years of railway service across the region.

Heat can cause tracks to expand, and points, signals and power to fail. However, extreme weather triggered by high temperatures can be even more disruptive.

"The most critical issue for rail networks is not the heat itself, but the thunderstorms, strong winds and landslides that often follow heatwaves," said Oliviero Baccelli, a professor at Milan's Bocconi University.

"Italy has already experienced significant disruptions to its railway network, particularly on Alpine routes, as a result of climate-related events."

Challenges for Northern and Southern Europe

Northern European countries such as Britain face particular challenges because much of their rail infrastructure was designed for a narrower temperature range than networks in southern Europe.

John Lawrence, chair of the IET Railway Technical Network, said many rail components and systems were "in essence frozen in time".

He added it would be a huge cost to heat-proof entire networks, though operators were exploring more stable sleeper designs and technologies such as AI and drones to "speed up the amount of track that can be inspected and monitored".

Britain's Network Rail has pledged to invest  £2.6 billion ($3.5 billion)  between 2024 and 2029 to help its network withstand increasingly extreme weather.

Not all solutions are hugely expensive, however, with some operators using traditional methods to reflect heat. Stockholm's transport authority spent about 100,000 Swedish crowns ($10,300) painting sections of metro track white in May and June to reduce the risk of track buckling.

Heatwaves: More Intense, More Frequent and Longer-Lasting

Martin Wilson, engineering director at French rail equipment manufacturer Alstom, said Europe could learn lessons from transport systems such as the Riyadh Metro and Dubai tram, designed to operate in temperatures above 50C (122F).

"Today's heatwaves are often more intense, more frequent and longer-lasting," he said. "Rising temperatures are increasingly challenging rail systems across Europe."

Roads and Other Infrastructure Under Pressure

Roads face similar pressures.

Engineers say northern European highways were built primarily to withstand damage from freeze-thaw cycles, while southern countries such as Spain use asphalt blends better suited to prolonged summer heat.

Finding the right balance is becoming harder as countries contend with both colder winters and hotter summers.

"They may have to adjust their approach," said José Pablo Sáez Villar of the Spanish Civil Engineers Association, referring to planners and road builders in northern Europe.

Climate Adaptation and Future Planning

Paris transport operator RATP has created a heatwave contingency unit and is preparing a climate adaptation plan by the end of the year.

In Norway, officials say warmer, wetter weather is changing how new infrastructure is designed.

"Roads are going to be made more robust," said Grethe Vikane, head of social development and climate at the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

"So they can withstand both the challenges already being experienced and the consequences of expected climate change."

($1 = 0.7460 pounds)

($1 = 9.6652 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga, Alexander Klyve Gudbrandsen and Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk, Sam Tabahriti and Simon Jessop in London, Giulia Segreti in Rome, and Greta Rosen Fondahn in Stockholm. Writing by Paul Sandle. Editing by Adam Jourdan and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe’s infrastructure is under mounting climate stress: EU rail delays (2015–24) total one to three years of service annually; extreme weather could knock up to ~4.7% off euro‑zone GDP by 2030 (era.europa.eu).
  • Innovative defenses are being trialled: at Oslo airport, workers use heat‑resistant asphalt and water‑cooling on runways; elsewhere, drones and AI sensors help monitor assets more swiftly (avinor.no).
  • Not all solutions are costly: simple fixes like applying white or heat‑reflective coatings (e.g. white paint on roads/runways) offer quick, low‑cost mitigation in many parts of Europe.
  • Long‑term resilience requires regulatory reform and investment: the EU’s 2026 rail resilience framework proposes systemic legal upgrades; national operators (e.g. Britain: £2.6 billion from 2024–29) are earmarking funds to future‑proof networks.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Europe protecting infrastructure from rising temperatures?
Europe uses drones, AI-powered sensors, heat-resistant asphalt, and white paint to inspect and cool infrastructure.
What financial impacts do heatwaves have on Europe?
A central bank report estimates severe weather could reduce euro zone GDP by up to 4.7% by 2030.
How are railways adapting to extreme weather events?
Rail operators deploy drones, new sleeper designs, and paint tracks white to counter heat and storm-related failures.
Why are traditional methods like white paint used?
White paint reflects heat and helps reduce track buckling at a lower cost compared to high-tech solutions.
What is the main challenge for Northern Europe's rail infrastructure?
Much of it was designed for narrower temperature ranges, making it vulnerable to today's more extreme weather patterns.

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