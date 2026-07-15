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Sterling steadies near one-year high against euro - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sterling steadies near one-year high against euro

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Sterling Stays Near Year-High Against Euro on Rate Hike Prospects and UK Stability

British Pound Performance and Market Influences

By Samuel Indyk

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - The British pound steadied against the dollar and held near its strongest level in over a year versus the euro on Wednesday, supported by expectations for higher interest rates.

Factors Supporting Sterling

Other factors supporting the currency include an easing of domestic political uncertainty, resilient growth and record inbound takeover activity for British companies.

Investors also remain optimistic that Britain can forge closer ties with the European Union, ahead of a summit next week. 

Sterling's Performance Against Major Currencies

Against the euro, the pound was flat on the day at 85.28 pence, close to its strongest level since June last year of 85.09 that was hit last week.

Sterling was also little changed against the dollar at $1.3391, having risen the day before after a soft U.S. inflation print weighed on the U.S. currency.

Interest Rate Outlook

Eyes on Bank of England

The latest escalation of hostilities in the Middle East has prompted investors to add to bets for rate hikes from the Bank of England this year, given the expected impact on inflation from higher oil prices. 

Market Expectations for Rate Hikes

Money market traders are fully pricing in a hike by the November policy meeting, with a second rate hike priced in by March 2027. Prior to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, investors had been expecting the BoE to lower interest rates twice this year. 

"Relatively high interest rates are keeping sterling supported," said Chris Turner, head of global markets at ING.

"Maybe at the margin, the EU-UK summit can generate some modest sterling gains, so it's hard to call sterling lower for the time being." 

Political Developments

Politics in Focus

Andy Burnham is expected to be formally announced as Labour leader on Friday and officially named as prime minister on July 20, pushing focus on to his choice of finance minister given the nation's shaky public finances. 

Finance Minister and Fiscal Policy Outlook

Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves, who is likely to be replaced next week once Burnham becomes prime minister, has stressed the need for stability in the public finances. 

Betting markets now place Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper as the current favourite, usurping Ed Miliband, who is thought to favour more expansive fiscal policy.   

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Pound near strongest against euro in over a year (~85.28p), supported by BoE rate hike bets and domestic strength.
  • Money markets now fully price a Bank of England rate hike by November, with a second by March 2027.
  • Andy Burnham poised to become Labour leader and PM around July 17–20, shifting focus to his choice of finance minister and fiscal stance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the British pound strong against the euro?
The pound is supported by expectations for higher interest rates, easing political uncertainty, resilient growth, and record inbound takeover activity.
What is the current exchange rate of sterling to the euro?
Sterling was trading at 85.28 pence to the euro, close to its strongest since June last year.
How have interest rate expectations affected sterling?
Expectations for Bank of England rate hikes, partly due to higher inflation from Middle East tensions, have kept sterling supported.
Who is expected to become the next UK prime minister?
Andy Burnham is expected to be announced as Labour leader and named prime minister on July 20.
What is influencing investor optimism towards the pound?
Investors are optimistic due to possible closer EU-UK ties, strong economic performance, and high takeover activity.

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