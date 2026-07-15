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Finance

MBK chairman offers guarantee for emergency funding to revive Homeplus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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MBK Chairman Offers $134M Emergency Funding Guarantee for Homeplus Revival

Emergency Funding Proposal and Implications for Homeplus

SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - MBK Partners Chairman Michael Byungju Kim has offered a personal guarantee of 200 billion won ($134 million) in emergency funding for supermarket chain Homeplus, which is owned by the private equity firm, if the retailer's lender agrees to provide the financing needed for its turnaround, MBK said on Wednesday.

Background: Homeplus Corporate Rehabilitation

A South Korean court earlier this month terminated Homeplus' corporate rehabilitation proceedings after the retailer failed to secure the funding ​needed to implement its restructuring plan.

Potential Outcomes of the Funding Proposal

If lender Meritz Financial Group approves the proposal at a board meeting scheduled for Thursday, Homeplus could re-enter rehabilitation proceedings. If not, the retailer could file for bankruptcy as early as this week, according to media reports.

Stakeholder Responses and Political Pressure

Mertiz Financial was not available for comment outside regular business hours.

Homeplus is South Korea's second-largest retailer and employs about 25,000 people.

MBK Partners and Meritz are facing growing pressure from the ruling Democratic party to provide emergency funding and devise measures to keep Homeplus operating. The party is due to hold a parliamentary hearing on the retailer's situation on July 27.

Additional Information

($1 = 1,492.3800 won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • MBK’s chairman offering a 200 billion won personal guarantee underscores the severity of Homeplus’s funding crisis and MBK’s commitment to its turnaround.
  • Meritz Financial Group has conditionally approved only 100 billion won in funding, demanding legally binding guarantees and the remaining funds be secured by MBK—raising doubts about feasibility.
  • Homeplus’s rehabilitation was terminated by a Seoul court on July 3 due to insufficient funding; without Meritz’s full support, bankruptcy—or even liquidation—becomes imminent.
  • The dispute has drawn political attention: South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party is pressuring both MBK and Meritz, with a parliamentary hearing scheduled for July 27 amid growing regulatory scrutiny of MBK.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is offering the emergency funding guarantee for Homeplus?
MBK Partners Chairman Michael Byungju Kim has offered a personal guarantee for the emergency funding.
How much emergency funding has been guaranteed for Homeplus?
A total of 200 billion won ($134 million) in emergency funding has been guaranteed.
What happens if Meritz Financial Group does not approve the funding proposal?
If Meritz Financial Group does not approve, Homeplus may file for bankruptcy as early as this week.
Why did the court terminate Homeplus' corporate rehabilitation proceedings?
The court terminated the proceedings because Homeplus failed to secure the funding needed for its restructuring plan.
When is the parliamentary hearing on the Homeplus situation scheduled?
The parliamentary hearing by the ruling Democratic party is scheduled for July 27.

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