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Finance

Energy developer Rezolv to start building EU's largest solar park in Romania this summer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Rezolv Kicks Off Construction of EU’s Largest Solar Park in Romania

Rezolv’s Expansion and Renewable Energy Projects in Central and Southeastern Europe

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, July 15 (Reuters) - Rezolv aims to expand its renewable energy portfolio in central and southeastern Europe to 4 to 5 gigawatts by 2030 from almost 2.3 GW currently, Chief Executive Alastair Hammond told Reuters.

Construction of the Dama Solar Project in Romania

The company is preparing to begin construction in late summer on a 1 GW solar project in western Romania that is expected to be finished in late 2028.

Company Background and Portfolio

Rezolv, launched in 2022 with backing from British sustainable infrastructure investor Actis, develops and operates renewable energy projects across central and southeastern Europe.

Its 2.3 GW portfolio spans solar and wind assets in Romania and Bulgaria that are operating, under construction or in late-stage financing.

Significance of the Dama Solar Project

The Dama Solar project, one of Europe's largest solar developments and the biggest in the European Union, comes as Romania looks to increase renewable generation as it phases out coal and seeks to strengthen energy security.

CEO’s Vision and Project Timeline

"We still have an ambition to get to 4 or 5 gigawatts, probably by 2030," Chief Executive Officer Alastair Hammond told Reuters in an interview.

He said Dama Solar, which will have enough capacity to power 280,000 households, was in late stage financing and construction was due to start shortly.

Market Strategy and Power Purchasing Agreements

The company had initially aimed to contract as much of its capacity as possible through long-term power purchasing agreements with commercial consumers, but the market has been slow to pick up speed.

Hammond said the energy crisis after the war in Ukraine and continued uncertainty made companies cautious about entering into long-term power offtake contracts but that interest had picked up as firms have 2030 decarbonisation targets to meet.

Rezolv has so far signed seven PPAs with companies including T-Mobile Czech Republic, Slovak Telekom and Bekaert.

Government Support and Funding

It is also the largest beneficiary of government tenders for green projects funded through a low-carbon energy-support scheme paid for with European Union funds, based on Contracts for Difference (CfD), which set the power price at an agreed level for 15 years, with 971.2 MW of a total 4.6 GW auctioned.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Rezolv’s Dama Solar project will reach about 1 044 MW, becoming the largest solar plant in the EU, powering around 280 000 households. (rezolv.energy)
  • Rezolv plans to expand its current 2.3 GW renewable portfolio in Central and Southeast Europe to 4–5 GW by 2030. (rezolv.energy)
  • The company secured Contracts for Difference (CfD) support in Romania’s second auction and is advancing environmental permitting with ESG commitments in place. (rezolv.energy)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Rezolv start building the solar park in Romania?
Rezolv plans to begin construction of the 1 GW Dama Solar project in western Romania in late summer 2024.
What is the expected capacity of the new solar project?
The Dama Solar project will have a capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW), enough to power 280,000 households.
What is Rezolv’s renewable energy target by 2030?
Rezolv aims to expand its renewable energy portfolio to 4-5 GW across central and southeastern Europe by 2030.
Who is backing Rezolv's projects?
Rezolv is backed by British sustainable infrastructure investor Actis and has secured government and EU support for its green energy projects.
What challenges has Rezolv faced in signing power purchase agreements?
Rezolv initially found companies cautious about long-term power offtake contracts due to the energy crisis and uncertainty after the war in Ukraine, but interest has increased as firms pursue 2030 decarbonisation targets.

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