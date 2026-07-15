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Partners Group to give readout on private equity confidence - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Partners Group to give readout on private equity confidence

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets private equity asset management Switzerland

Partners Group to Release Key Private Equity Confidence Readout

Investor Sentiment and Fund Performance Overview

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - Swiss asset manager Partners Group's net new money figures should shed light on investor confidence in the private equity industry on Wednesday after market close, weeks after it capped withdrawals from an open-ended fund, sending its shares plunging.

Zug-based Partners Group has pioneered popular alternative investments, but its shares have lost about a third of their value this year, spurring a broad retreat in stocks of global asset managers while highlighting a growing mismatch in private markets.

Fundraising Momentum and Future Strategy

The company, which oversees $185 billion in assets, has acknowledged it may slightly reduce the size of its open-ended funds in future, but said it will stick to its strategy, reiterating it has seen "strong fundraising momentum" in 2026.

Last month, Partners Group confirmed its gross new client demand guidance of $26 billion to $32 billion for 2026.

Analyst Expectations

Analysts at Bank Vontobel anticipate a surge in new client demand of 19% from a year earlier in the first half of 2026, but they expect redemption limitations for the five largest mature evergreen funds over the next 18 months as requests have risen.

Evergreen Fund Structure

Evergreen investment funds do not have a fixed end date and are designed to operate continuously, rather than winding down after a set period.

Gating Funds and Market Impact

GATING FUNDS

Partners suffered its worst-ever drubbing in the stock market on June 3 on news it was capping withdrawals from an $8.6 billion private equity fund that saw clients demand their money back over worries about flagging investments.

Further Withdrawal Restrictions

A day later, sources said the firm planned to gate an even bigger U.S. fund that also saw withdrawals accelerate, in part driven by fears that assets could be overvalued.

Redemption Projections

Three other mature evergreen funds, with a total of $9.7 billion in assets, anticipated redemptions of between 3.5% and 5%, the company said on June 4.

($1 = 0.8052 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • The net new money figures—due after markets close on July 15 in Zurich—will signal whether investor confidence in private equity is rebounding or remains fragile following recent withdrawal caps and share-price shocks.
  • Though Partners Group confirmed strong fundraising guidance for 2026 (USD 26–32 billion), recent gating of its $8.6bn Global Value SICAV and a U.S.-based evergreen fund reflect persistent redemption pressures and liquidity strains in open-ended private markets funds.
  • Analysts, notably at Vontobel, anticipate elevated redemption requests over the next 18 months in mature evergreen funds, potentially damping net asset growth despite recent strong fundraising momentum.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Partners Group cap withdrawals from its open-ended fund?
Partners Group capped withdrawals from its open-ended fund due to a surge in client redemption requests amid concerns about investment performance and potential overvaluation.
How much money does Partners Group oversee in assets?
Partners Group oversees $185 billion in assets.
What is the current outlook for Partners Group's client demand?
Partners Group has confirmed guidance for gross new client demand of $26 billion to $32 billion for 2026, with analysts anticipating a 19% year-over-year surge in demand.
What are evergreen funds in private equity?
Evergreen investment funds are open-ended funds that do not have a fixed end date and operate continuously rather than winding down after a set period.
Which regions are impacted by the Partners Group news?
While Partners Group is based in Switzerland, the news has global implications for investors and asset managers worldwide.

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