Partners Group to Release Key Private Equity Confidence Readout

Investor Sentiment and Fund Performance Overview

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - Swiss asset manager Partners Group's net new money figures should shed light on investor confidence in the private equity industry on Wednesday after market close, weeks after it capped withdrawals from an open-ended fund, sending its shares plunging.

Zug-based Partners Group has pioneered popular alternative investments, but its shares have lost about a third of their value this year, spurring a broad retreat in stocks of global asset managers while highlighting a growing mismatch in private markets.

Fundraising Momentum and Future Strategy

The company, which oversees $185 billion in assets, has acknowledged it may slightly reduce the size of its open-ended funds in future, but said it will stick to its strategy, reiterating it has seen "strong fundraising momentum" in 2026.

Last month, Partners Group confirmed its gross new client demand guidance of $26 billion to $32 billion for 2026.

Analyst Expectations

Analysts at Bank Vontobel anticipate a surge in new client demand of 19% from a year earlier in the first half of 2026, but they expect redemption limitations for the five largest mature evergreen funds over the next 18 months as requests have risen.

Evergreen Fund Structure

Evergreen investment funds do not have a fixed end date and are designed to operate continuously, rather than winding down after a set period.

Gating Funds and Market Impact

GATING FUNDS

Partners suffered its worst-ever drubbing in the stock market on June 3 on news it was capping withdrawals from an $8.6 billion private equity fund that saw clients demand their money back over worries about flagging investments.

Further Withdrawal Restrictions

A day later, sources said the firm planned to gate an even bigger U.S. fund that also saw withdrawals accelerate, in part driven by fears that assets could be overvalued.

Redemption Projections

Three other mature evergreen funds, with a total of $9.7 billion in assets, anticipated redemptions of between 3.5% and 5%, the company said on June 4.

($1 = 0.8052 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)