France Expands Fuel Price Relief, Doubling Aid for Low-Income Commuters

Government Measures to Address Soaring Fuel Prices

Background: Rising Fuel Costs and Public Response

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The French government will expand targeted energy relief for those most affected by soaring fuel prices, Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Tuesday, unveiling new measures to help households cope with a spike driven by the Middle East conflict.

Surging fuel costs sparked protests by fishermen last week and have prompted calls for broader demonstrations, adding to pressure on the government over living costs ahead of next year's presidential election.

Details of the Expanded Relief Package

Support for Low-Income and High-Mileage Commuters

"We are aware that the situation is very difficult for our fellow citizens, particularly those who drive to work every day, especially those on the lowest incomes," Lescure told a news conference. Home care workers and self-employed nurses, especially in rural areas, will gain access to the programme.

Under the latest package, aid for low-income, high-mileage commuters will be doubled and extended to 5.5 million people, up from 3 million.

Sector-Specific Aid and Support Extensions

The government also extended support through the end of December for sectors hardest hit by higher fuel prices, including fishing, farming and construction.

Relief for Fishermen and Rural Workers

Fishermen, some of whom blocked Mediterranean ports last week to protest high fuel prices, will receive aid covering up to 70% of cost increases along with access to zero-interest loans.

Economic Impact and Budgetary Considerations

Combined with surging borrowing costs, emergency energy relief spending has contributed to an unexpected deterioration in France's already strained public finances, pushing its deficit-reduction target out of reach.

The new measures will cost €450 million, bringing the total so far to €1.4 billion, Budget Minister David Amiel said.

Fuel Supply and Future Outlook

Some petrol stations have reported shortages in recent days, but Lescure said there were currently no concerns about fuel supplies over the next two months, though the situation needed to be monitored closely.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Dominique Vidalon and Leigh Thomas, writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ros Russell)