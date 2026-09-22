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Finance

Exor launches €500 million share buyback as asset sales boost cash pile

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Exor Initiates €500 Million Share Buyback as Asset Sales Strengthen Cash Position

Exor's Financial Moves and Portfolio Overview

Share Buyback Announcement

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Exor, the investment arm of Italy's billionaire Agnelli family, announced a share buyback of €500 million ($572 million) on Tuesday.

Cash Position and Asset Sales

The group said its deployable cash position would rise to around €4 billion, including proceeds from the sale of its interest in Iveco and the planned disposal of Welltec. Exor also reported: 

Key Financial Metrics

• A first-half net asset value of €157.9 per share, a decrease of 3.9% from a year earlier..

• A first-half gross asset value of €35.77 billion, down 3.7%.

• A loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 4.7%

Diversified Holdings

Sector Investments

• Exor's holdings span sectors including autos, healthcare, media and sports through investments in Stellantis, Ferrari, Philips, Juventus and The Economist.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8748 euros)

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • The €500 million buyback signals confidence in Exor’s financial strength and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Proceeds from the sale of its stake in Iveco (to Tata Motors and Leonardo) along with the anticipated Welltec disposal are pushing its deployable cash toward €4 billion. (tradingview.com)
  • Despite the robust cash position and low loan‑to‑value ratio (~4.7%), Exor’s first‑half NAV and GAV declined—NAV per share fell 3.9% to €157.9, and GAV dropped 3.7% to €35.77 billion—reflecting broader market headwinds. (exor.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Exor's announced share buyback?
Exor has announced a share buyback valued at €500 million ($572 million).
How much deployable cash does Exor expect after recent asset sales?
Exor expects its deployable cash position to rise to around €4 billion.
Which assets has Exor recently sold or plans to dispose of?
Exor has sold its interest in Iveco and plans to dispose of Welltec.
What is Exor's current net asset value per share?
Exor reported a first-half net asset value of €157.9 per share.
What sectors does Exor invest in?
Exor invests in sectors including autos, healthcare, media, and sports.

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