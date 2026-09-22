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Swiss finance minister and UBS boss face off ahead of capital decision - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss finance minister and UBS boss face off ahead of capital decision

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Swiss Finance Minister and UBS CEO Clash on Swiss Capital Rules Ahead of Decision

Debate Intensifies Over Swiss Capital Requirements

ZURICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter and UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti on Tuesday defended their opposing views on new Swiss capital rules in a last round of appeals before a key parliamentary decision on Wednesday.

Finance Minister's Position on Capital Rules

Keller-Sutter, who oversaw the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse after the latter collapsed in 2023, said backing foreign units with 100% Common Equity Tier 1 capital was the best way to protect taxpayers. Her proposal, which has won backing from the Swiss National Bank, would make shareholders rather than taxpayer liable for losses, she told an event in Zurich.

Alternative Parliamentary Proposal

Another proposal under consideration in parliament's upper chamber, which seeks 90% CET1 backing of foreign units is close to the government's submission, Keller-Sutter added.

UBS CEO's Response and Concerns

Ermotti has rejected both outcomes as unacceptable and said the debate should acknowledge that UBS is not only a risk for Switzerland but also a benefit to its economy.

Impact on Competitiveness

"We are very concerned that this would make us uncompetitive and ultimately call into question the sustainability of the business model," he told the same audience in Zurich.

Future of Swiss Financial Center

"Over the coming weeks and months, we will shape the future of the financial center for the next 10 to 20 years," Ermotti added.

Next Steps in the Legislative Process

Following the decision in the upper house, the capital rules bill will move to the lower house of parliament, with a final decision expected at the end of this year at the earliest, and more likely in 2027.

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, writing by John Revill)

Key Takeaways

  • Keller‑Sutter’s proposal, backed by the Swiss National Bank and Federal Council, mandates full CET1 capital for foreign participations to ensure shareholders—not taxpayers—bear losses (snb.ch).
  • UBS CEO Ermotti argues full or near-full CET1 requirements would impair UBS’s global competitiveness and threaten its business model, emphasizing UBS is an asset to Switzerland, not a liability (swissinfo.ch).
  • The parliamentary debate is expected to continue through the upper house, then the lower house, with final legislation unlikely before the end of 2026 and more likely in 2027 (sif.admin.ch).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main disagreement between the Swiss finance minister and UBS CEO?
The Swiss finance minister supports stricter capital rules for foreign units, while the UBS CEO argues these rules would hurt UBS's competitiveness.
What capital requirements are being proposed in Switzerland?
Proposals include requiring foreign UBS units to hold either 100% or 90% Common Equity Tier 1 capital backing.
Why does the Swiss finance minister support higher capital requirements?
The minister believes higher capital requirements protect taxpayers by making shareholders responsible for potential bank losses.
What are the possible consequences if the proposed capital rules are implemented?
UBS warns that the proposed rules could make it uncompetitive and threaten the long-term sustainability of its business model.
When is a final decision on the Swiss capital rules expected?
A final parliamentary decision is expected at the end of the year at the earliest, and more likely in 2027.

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