NATO Chief: Russia Aims to Undermine Support for Ukraine Among Allies

Russian Hybrid Tactics and NATO's Strategic Response

Statements from NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich told EU lawmakers on Monday that the goal of Russian activity was to break the will of Ukraine's allies to continue supporting Ukraine.

Reinforcing Allied Support

"If there is a hybrid attack on your country, reinforcing the will to support Ukraine will show the Russians that their strategy isn't working and maybe have them back off that strategy," he said.

Public Attribution of Hybrid Attacks

As part of that policy, he said member states ought to make public the attribution of such attacks when they are confident about who is behind them so as to deter the "sponsor states".

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Andrew Gray and Sabine Siebold; Writing by Makini Brice)