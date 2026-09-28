GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Top NATO commander says Russia's goal is to break will of Ukraine's allies - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Top NATO commander says Russia's goal is to break will of Ukraine's allies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Geopolitics Defense International Affairs

NATO Chief: Russia Aims to Undermine Support for Ukraine Among Allies

Russian Hybrid Tactics and NATO's Strategic Response

Statements from NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich told EU lawmakers on Monday that the goal of Russian activity was to break the will of Ukraine's allies to continue supporting Ukraine.

Reinforcing Allied Support

"If there is a hybrid attack on your country, reinforcing the will to support Ukraine will show the Russians that their strategy isn't working and maybe have them back off that strategy," he said.

Public Attribution of Hybrid Attacks

As part of that policy, he said member states ought to make public the attribution of such attacks when they are confident about who is behind them so as to deter the "sponsor states".

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Andrew Gray and Sabine Siebold; Writing by Makini Brice)

Key Takeaways

  • Gen. Grynkewich emphasized that hybrid attacks by Russia aim to fracture the will of Ukraine’s supporters—publicly attributing blame when certain can bolster resolve and deter further aggression.
  • NATO’s strategy against Russia’s hybrid warfare builds on longstanding doctrine: enhancing preparedness, resilience, deterrence, and coordinated national response across cyber, disinformation, and critical infrastructure domains.
  • Recent Western reports and experts highlight that Russia’s sabotage and cyber operations across Europe are intended to undermine public trust and weaken support for Ukraine—NATO initiatives like Baltic Sentry and the EU’s Hybrid Toolbox are critical countermeasures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did NATO's top commander say about Russia's strategy?
He stated that Russia's goal is to break the will of Ukraine's allies to continue supporting Ukraine.
How should member states respond to hybrid attacks?
Member states are advised to make public the attribution of such attacks when confident about their origin to deter sponsor states.
Why is reinforcing support for Ukraine important according to NATO?
Reinforcing support shows Russia that its strategy to discourage aid for Ukraine is not successful.
Where was the statement by NATO's commander made?
The statement was made to EU lawmakers in Brussels.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Betting firms Flutter and Entain warn of hit from Brazil's online betting ban

Betting firms Flutter and Entain warn of hit from Brazil's online betting ban

Image for Explainer-Can the UK forge a new era of reindustralisation?

Explainer-Can the UK forge a new era of reindustralisation?

Image for Qatar extends force majeure notices on LNG supply to Edison, some Asian clients

Qatar extends force majeure notices on LNG supply to Edison, some Asian clients

Image for Volkswagen, Gotion deepen battery ties in Europe as VW sells 5.3% stake

Volkswagen, Gotion deepen battery ties in Europe as VW sells 5.3% stake

Image for BioNTech to shutter sites in Germany, Singapore as no buyers emerge

BioNTech to shutter sites in Germany, Singapore as no buyers emerge

Image for French court finds Swiftair guilty of corporate manslaughter over Mali crash

French court finds Swiftair guilty of corporate manslaughter over Mali crash

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Iran rejects suggestion it is linked to UK airbase arrests
Iran rejects suggestion it is linked to UK airbase arrests
Image for Five suspects arrested in explosives case near UK airbase were British nationals
Five suspects arrested in explosives case near UK airbase were British nationals
Image for Spanish government representative in Ceuta quits over border rush fallout
Spanish government representative in Ceuta quits over border rush fallout
Image for Child and two women die on migrant dinghy off French coast
Child and two women die on migrant dinghy off French coast
Image for UK police say five arrested at airbase are British nationals
UK police say five arrested at airbase are British nationals
Image for Macron invokes Europe’s Judeo-Christian foundation as Leo visits
Macron invokes Europe’s Judeo-Christian foundation as Leo visits
Image for Sweden faces political deadlock after Andersson gives up attempt to form government
Sweden faces political deadlock after Andersson gives up attempt to form government
Image for Germany vows support for ICC as Trump escalates pressure on court
Germany vows support for ICC as Trump escalates pressure on court
Image for Pope Leo urges concessions for peace as Ukraine war drags on
Pope Leo urges concessions for peace as Ukraine war drags on
Image for Pope urges Europe to remember Christian history, strengthen democratic ideals
Pope urges Europe to remember Christian history, strengthen democratic ideals
Image for Kremlin says Ukraine is now 'paying the price' for its own attacks on Russia
Kremlin says Ukraine is now 'paying the price' for its own attacks on Russia
Image for Ukrainian forces advance in key eastern battlefield, senior commander says
Ukrainian forces advance in key eastern battlefield, senior commander says
View All Headlines Posts