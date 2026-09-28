Three Migrants, Including Child, Die as Dinghy Flounders Off French Coast
Tragic Channel Crossing Incident
Details of the Incident
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Three migrants, including one child, died on Monday while attempting to cross the Channel from France to Britain, French authorities said on Monday.
Rescue Operation
France's maritime police said it received a distress call from an inflatable dinghy carrying 105 people that had run into trouble in calm seas.
Context and Timing
The incident occurred hours before Pope Leo was due to pronounce a speech on European peace and unity.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout in Amsterdam, Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk; Editing by Richard Lough)