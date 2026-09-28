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Child and two women die after migrant dinghy flounders off French coast - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Child and two women die after migrant dinghy flounders off French coast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Three Migrants, Including Child, Die as Dinghy Flounders Off French Coast

Tragic Channel Crossing Incident

Details of the Incident

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Three migrants, including one child, died on Monday while attempting to cross the Channel from France to Britain, French authorities said on Monday.

Rescue Operation

France's maritime police said it received a distress call from an inflatable dinghy carrying 105 people that had run into trouble in calm seas.

Context and Timing

The incident occurred hours before Pope Leo was due to pronounce a speech on European peace and unity.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout in Amsterdam, Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk; Editing by Richard Lough)

Key Takeaways

  • An inflatable dinghy carrying 105 migrants encountered distress off northern France despite calm seas, highlighting the growing dangers of overcrowded Channel crossings.
  • This tragic event underscores the trend of 'mega-dinghies'—vessels carrying increasingly large numbers of migrants—a shift fueled by tighter border crackdowns and organized-smuggling adaptation (lemonde.fr).
  • Safety measures during crossings remain critically inadequate: past inquiries reveal failures in rescue response to distress calls, raising concern over systemic shortcomings in maritime search-and-rescue operations (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened off the French coast involving migrants?
A dinghy carrying 105 migrants ran into trouble off the French coast, resulting in three deaths.
How many people died in the Channel crossing attempt?
Three migrants, including one child and two women, died during the crossing attempt.
Who responded to the migrant dinghy distress call?
The French maritime police responded to the distress call from the migrant dinghy.
When did the migrant dinghy incident occur?
The incident occurred on Monday, September 28.
How many people were on board the inflatable dinghy?
There were 105 people on the inflatable dinghy attempting to cross the Channel.

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