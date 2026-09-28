Iran Rejects Allegations of Involvement in UK Airbase Arrests Near RAF Fairford

Iran Denies Involvement in RAF Fairford Arrests

Embassy Statement and Official Response

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Iran's embassy in London on Monday rejected what it described as "unfounded and malicious speculations" linking Tehran to five British nationals who were arrested over the weekend near Britain's RAF Fairford airbase.

Condemnation of Speculation

In a statement posted on X, the embassy said it "categorically rejects and strongly condemns" attempts to connect Iran to the arrests and said such speculation would only serve to "fuel Iranophobia propaganda" in Britain.

Ongoing Investigation and Context

British police have not linked Iran to the arrests, and an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing was underway. RAF Fairford is a British base that houses US bombers which fly missions against Iran.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James and Kate Holton)