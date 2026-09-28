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Iran rejects suggestion it is linked to UK airbase arrests - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iran rejects suggestion it is linked to UK airbase arrests

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Iran Rejects Allegations of Involvement in UK Airbase Arrests Near RAF Fairford

Iran Denies Involvement in RAF Fairford Arrests

Embassy Statement and Official Response

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Iran's embassy in London on Monday rejected what it described as "unfounded and malicious speculations" linking Tehran to five British nationals who were arrested over the weekend near Britain's RAF Fairford airbase.

Condemnation of Speculation

In a statement posted on X, the embassy said it "categorically rejects and strongly condemns" attempts to connect Iran to the arrests and said such speculation would only serve to "fuel Iranophobia propaganda" in Britain.

Ongoing Investigation and Context

British police have not linked Iran to the arrests, and an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing was underway. RAF Fairford is a British base that houses US bombers which fly missions against Iran.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James and Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran’s embassy in London denounced speculations linking Tehran to the RAF Fairford arrests as “unfounded and malicious,” warning they fuel Iranophobia.
  • Five men were arrested near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire early on September 27 on suspicion of explosives offences and preparing a terrorist act; Counter Terrorism Policing is leading the inquiry.
  • RAF Fairford hosts U.S. bombers (B‑1 and B‑52) engaged in operations against Iran, underscoring why speculation of Iranian involvement, though unproven, arises from the base’s strategic role in the Iran conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Iran have any connection to the UK airbase arrests?
Iran's embassy in London categorically rejected any suggestion of involvement in the arrests near RAF Fairford.
What is the current status of the investigation?
British police have not linked Iran to the case, and a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation is ongoing.
What is RAF Fairford's significance?
RAF Fairford is a British airbase housing US bombers that fly missions against Iran.

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