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UK police say five arrested at airbase are British nationals - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK police say five arrested at airbase are British nationals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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UK Police Arrest Five British Nationals Near Fairford Airbase Over Terrorism

Details of the Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British police said on Monday the five men who were detained near the Fairford airbase used by the US to attack Iran were all British nationals who live in London.

Background of the Incident

The police said that the five men, who were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of terrorism and explosive offences, were all in their mid-twenties.

Police Statement and Investigation

"At this time, we are working to establish the full circumstances of the activity of those arrested, their knowledge and any motivation behind this incident," Counter Terrorism Police said in the statement.

Appeal for Caution and Space

"I am very aware of the levels of speculation about the motivation behind this incident, and the geopolitical questions that are being raised. However, I ask that at this time, Counter Terrorism Policing are given the space to work carefully and clearly.”

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti and Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young and William James)

Key Takeaways

  • All five suspects are British nationals living in London and were arrested near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on September 27.
  • They face charges under the Explosives Act and suspicion of preparing a terrorist act; police continue probing motives, including possible Iranian links.
  • The incident triggered a major response: evacuations of nearby homes, deployment of bomb‑disposal units, and a full counter‑terrorism investigation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were arrested near the Fairford airbase in the UK?
Five men, all British nationals living in London, were arrested near Fairford airbase.
What are the charges against the men arrested at Fairford airbase?
The men were arrested on suspicion of terrorism and explosive offences.
What is the current status of the investigation into the incident?
Police are working to establish the full circumstances, motivations, and knowledge of those arrested.
How old are the suspects arrested at Fairford airbase?
All five suspects are described as being in their mid-twenties.
What did Counter Terrorism Police request regarding the investigation?
They requested space to work carefully and clearly without speculation on motivations.

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