UK police say five arrested at airbase are British nationals

UK Police Arrest Five British Nationals Near Fairford Airbase Over Terrorism

Details of the Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British police said on Monday the five men who were detained near the Fairford airbase used by the US to attack Iran were all British nationals who live in London.

Background of the Incident

The police said that the five men, who were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of terrorism and explosive offences, were all in their mid-twenties.

Police Statement and Investigation

"At this time, we are working to establish the full circumstances of the activity of those arrested, their knowledge and any motivation behind this incident," Counter Terrorism Police said in the statement.

Appeal for Caution and Space

"I am very aware of the levels of speculation about the motivation behind this incident, and the geopolitical questions that are being raised. However, I ask that at this time, Counter Terrorism Policing are given the space to work carefully and clearly.”

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti and Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young and William James)