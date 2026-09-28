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Headlines

Israeli strikes kill at least two people in Gaza, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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headlines Middle East Conflict Politics

Israeli Strikes Kill at Least Two, Wound Several in Gaza Amid Ongoing Tensions

Latest Developments in the Gaza Conflict

Details of the Recent Strikes

CAIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Israeli strikes killed at least two Palestinians and wounded several others on Monday in two separate attacks in the Gaza Strip, health officials in the enclave said.

Incident in Gaza City

A woman was killed and her husband and others were wounded in one Israeli strike on the rooftop of their building in Gaza City, medics said.

Incident in Nuseirat Refugee Camp

Another strike killed a woman and wounded others in central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, they added.

Israeli Military Response

The Israeli military said it struck a militant in Nuseirat, without giving further details. It did not immediately comment on the reported strike in Gaza City.

Background and Ongoing Impact

Casualty Figures Since October 2023

Palestinian authorities say more than 73,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel in October 2023.

Ceasefire Agreement and Its Challenges

A US-brokered ceasefire agreed last year calls for the eventual reconstruction of the territory, but little progress has been made as negotiators have failed to agree terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops. Israeli airstrikes have continued.

Recent Casualties Since Ceasefire

At least 1,400 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, according to the territory's health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Ongoing Disputes and Blame

Israel and Hamas trade blame over responsibility for violations of the ceasefire agreement.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • At least two Palestinians, both women, were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza City and the Nuseirat refugee camp on September 28, 2026, with several others wounded, according to Gaza health officials (Reuters)
  • Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that began October 10, 2025, Israeli strikes have persisted—Palestinian authorities report approximately 1,300+ Palestinians killed since the ceasefire, including about 1,344 as of early September, with injuries and bodies recovered continuing (Reuters; data compiled 25 Sept 2026)
  • Humanitarian progress remains stalled: reconstruction has not advanced substantially due to failure to reach terms on Hamas disarmament and Israeli troop withdrawal, and both sides blame each other for ceasefire violations

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the latest Israeli strikes in Gaza?
At least two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in the latest Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.
Where did the Israeli strikes occur in Gaza?
One strike happened on a building rooftop in Gaza City and another in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
What was the Israeli military's statement regarding the strikes?
The Israeli military stated it struck a militant in Nuseirat but did not comment on the reported strike in Gaza City.
What is the current status of the ceasefire in Gaza?
Despite a US-brokered ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes have continued, with over 1,400 Palestinians killed since it took effect.
How many Palestinians have been killed since Israel's assault on Gaza began?
Palestinian authorities report more than 73,000 people have been killed since the start of Israel's assault on Gaza.

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