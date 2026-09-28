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Germany vows support for ICC as Trump escalates pressure on court - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany vows support for ICC as Trump escalates pressure on court

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Finance Politics International Law

Germany Pledges Continued Support for ICC as US Increases Pressure

Germany's Commitment to the International Criminal Court Amid US Opposition

Germany Reaffirms Support for ICC

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Germany on Monday vowed continued support for the International Criminal Court, ahead of a trip by its foreign minister to the Hague-based court that is currently in the US administration's crosshairs.

US Administration's Stance on the ICC

US President Donald Trump has long opposed the ICC and recently urged countries to leave the "evil" court immediately.

His administration has sought to punish the court over investigations into US personnel as well as its arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

International Response and European Support

Many governments, especially in Europe, have reacted by rallying behind the court, describing it as a cornerstone of international justice.

Germany's Role and Responsibility

Financial Contributions and Diplomatic Efforts

As the ICC's second-largest financial contributor after Japan, Germany is working with partners to safeguard the court's ability to carry out its mandate, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

Historical Responsibility and Upholding Justice

"International rules are only as strong as our willingness to stand up for them," he said. 

He framed Germany's support as part of its historical responsibility to ensure justice is served in cases where national judicial systems are unable or unwilling to act. 

"Germany knows from its own history where it leads when state power disregards the law and humanity," he added.  

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Miranda MurrayEditing by Ludwig Burger)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany supporting the International Criminal Court?
Germany views the ICC as a cornerstone of international justice and sees support as part of its historical responsibility to ensure justice when national courts cannot act.
What actions has the US taken against the ICC?
The US administration under President Trump has opposed the ICC, urging countries to leave the court and punishing it for investigations into US personnel and Israeli officials.
What role does Germany play in the ICC?
Germany is the second-largest financial contributor to the ICC and works with partners to safeguard the court's mandate.
How has Europe responded to US pressure on the ICC?
Many European governments have rallied behind the ICC, emphasizing its importance in upholding international justice.
What is the significance of Germany’s historical perspective on justice?
Germany's support for the ICC is partly based on its history, emphasizing the dangers when state power disregards law and humanity.

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