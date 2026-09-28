Germany Pledges Continued Support for ICC as US Increases Pressure

Germany's Commitment to the International Criminal Court Amid US Opposition

Germany Reaffirms Support for ICC

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Germany on Monday vowed continued support for the International Criminal Court, ahead of a trip by its foreign minister to the Hague-based court that is currently in the US administration's crosshairs.

US Administration's Stance on the ICC

US President Donald Trump has long opposed the ICC and recently urged countries to leave the "evil" court immediately.

His administration has sought to punish the court over investigations into US personnel as well as its arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

International Response and European Support

Many governments, especially in Europe, have reacted by rallying behind the court, describing it as a cornerstone of international justice.

Germany's Role and Responsibility

Financial Contributions and Diplomatic Efforts

As the ICC's second-largest financial contributor after Japan, Germany is working with partners to safeguard the court's ability to carry out its mandate, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

Historical Responsibility and Upholding Justice

"International rules are only as strong as our willingness to stand up for them," he said.

He framed Germany's support as part of its historical responsibility to ensure justice is served in cases where national judicial systems are unable or unwilling to act.

"Germany knows from its own history where it leads when state power disregards the law and humanity," he added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Miranda MurrayEditing by Ludwig Burger)