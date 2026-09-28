GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukraine uses drones to deliver food to Russian-occupied Oleshky - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Ukraine uses drones to deliver food to Russian-occupied Oleshky

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Ukraine humanitarian aid Conflict Drones

Ukraine Deploys Drones to Supply Food and Medicine in Russian-Occupied Oleshky

Humanitarian Crisis in Oleshky and Ukraine's Response

Drone Deliveries to Occupied Oleshky

KYIV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military has used drones to deliver food and medicine to the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky, the governor of Ukraine's Kherson region said, as officials warn about a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Sunday that, in the latest operation, heavy-lift drones delivered about four tons of food and medical supplies to 100 locations across the town simultaneously. 

Background: Oleshky Under Occupation

Oleshky, a frontline town on the Dnipro River, which separates Russian and Ukrainian forces, has been under Russian occupation since 2022.

Conditions for Civilians in Oleshky

Hostage Situation and Lack of Essentials

Prokudin said that close to 2,000 people, including about 50 children, were being held "hostage", without food, electricity and water, and accused Moscow's forces of preventing them from escaping the town.

Ukrainian officials have warned of the situation in Oleshky becoming more dire. 

International and Ukrainian Reactions

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has said that residents have endured months of food shortages and "extremely limited" access to basic necessities.

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets told Ukrainian media this month that Russia had not agreed to Ukrainian proposals to allow civilians to evacuate from Oleshky.

"People in the temporarily occupied Oleshky are being deprived of the basic means of survival. Russia bears full responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe and its consequences," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Sunday.

Russian Response

The Kremlin said last week that Oleshky had critical problems with food and medicine supplies, but that Russia's military was working to resolve them.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk, Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • In the latest drone operation, Ukraine delivered approximately 4,000 kg of food and medicine to 100 designated sites in Oleshky using heavy‑lift drones, in one of the largest drone‑based humanitarian operations to date. (pravda.com.ua)
  • An estimated 2,000 civilians remain in Oleshky, including children, living without food, water or electricity, while Russian authorities obstruct evacuations and fail to permit humanitarian corridors. (hrw.org)
  • International monitors from the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission (HRMMU) and OSCE’s ODIHR report that residents endure chronic shortages of basic necessities, frequent drone attacks, landmine dangers, and no safe humanitarian access. (ukraine.ohchr.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Ukraine deliver aid to Russian-occupied Oleshky?
Ukraine's military used heavy-lift drones to deliver about four tons of food and medical supplies to 100 locations across Oleshky.
Why is there a humanitarian crisis in Oleshky?
The town has been under Russian occupation since 2022, leading to food shortages, lack of electricity and water, and restricted civilian movement.
How many people are affected in Oleshky?
Approximately 2,000 people, including about 50 children, are being held in the town with limited access to basic necessities.
What has been the response of Russian forces regarding aid?
Russian forces have been accused of preventing people from escaping and restricting humanitarian deliveries despite acknowledging shortages.
What has the UN said about the situation in Oleshky?
The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported months of food shortages and extremely limited access to necessities in Oleshky.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK examines foreign state involvement in suspected airbase plot, releases suspects

UK examines foreign state involvement in suspected airbase plot, releases suspects

Image for Pope Leo urges concessions for peace as Ukraine war drags on

Pope Leo urges concessions for peace as Ukraine war drags on

Image for Italy decree limiting foreign pupils in classrooms could have near-zero impact

Italy decree limiting foreign pupils in classrooms could have near-zero impact

Image for Israeli strikes kill at least two people in Gaza, officials say

Israeli strikes kill at least two people in Gaza, officials say

Image for Iran rejects suggestion it is linked to UK airbase arrests

Iran rejects suggestion it is linked to UK airbase arrests

Image for Spanish government representative in Ceuta quits over border rush fallout

Spanish government representative in Ceuta quits over border rush fallout

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Denmark sees long-term NATO presence in Greenland after Trump deal
Denmark sees long-term NATO presence in Greenland after Trump deal
Image for Kyiv Science Academy hit as Russian jet-drones strike across Ukraine
Kyiv Science Academy hit as Russian jet-drones strike across Ukraine
Image for Top NATO commander says Russia's goal is to break will of Ukraine's allies
Top NATO commander says Russia's goal is to break will of Ukraine's allies
Image for Child and two women die on migrant dinghy off French coast
Child and two women die on migrant dinghy off French coast
Image for UK police say five arrested at airbase are British nationals
UK police say five arrested at airbase are British nationals
Image for Macron invokes Europe’s Judeo-Christian foundation as Leo visits
Macron invokes Europe’s Judeo-Christian foundation as Leo visits
Image for Sweden faces political deadlock after Andersson gives up attempt to form government
Sweden faces political deadlock after Andersson gives up attempt to form government
Image for Germany vows support for ICC as Trump escalates pressure on court
Germany vows support for ICC as Trump escalates pressure on court
Image for Pope urges Europe to remember Christian history, strengthen democratic ideals
Pope urges Europe to remember Christian history, strengthen democratic ideals
Image for Kremlin says Ukraine is now 'paying the price' for its own attacks on Russia
Kremlin says Ukraine is now 'paying the price' for its own attacks on Russia
Image for Ukrainian forces advance in key eastern battlefield, senior commander says
Ukrainian forces advance in key eastern battlefield, senior commander says
Image for Britain seeks compromise over blocked Orange Order march in Northern Ireland
Britain seeks compromise over blocked Orange Order march in Northern Ireland
View All Headlines Posts