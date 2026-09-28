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Macron invokes Europe’s Judeo-Christian foundation as Leo visits - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Macron invokes Europe’s Judeo-Christian foundation as Leo visits

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Macron Highlights Europe’s Greco-Roman and Judeo-Christian Foundation

Macron’s Speech on Europe’s Heritage and Contemporary Challenges

By Michel Rose

Europe’s Historical and Religious Roots

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that Europe was built on a "Greco-Roman and Judeo-Christian foundation", invoking the continent's religious heritage in a speech alongside Pope Leo.

Secularism and National Identity in France

The remarks were notable from the leader of a constitutionally secular state, in a country that regularly agonises over national identity, religion and the place of faith in public life. Leo's tour has received an enthusiastic public reception.

The Primacy of the Individual

Macron, who attended Leo's last mass in Metz on Monday after skipping other religious services, said Europe's heritage had helped crystallise "the primacy of the person" and later "the free and rational individual".

Civilizational Foundations

"Our Europe ... is above all a civilisation," Macron said. "This Europe of our cities and villages, schools and universities, cafes and public squares, was built on a Greco-Roman and Judeo-Christian foundation."

Contemporary Threats to Europe

Challenges to Peace, Truth, and Democracy

Macron added, however, that peace, truth and democracy were under threat not only from conflict such as Russia's war in Ukraine but also from social fragmentation and online manipulation.

The European Union as a Political Project

He called the European Union a unique political project founded on peace and equality among its members, at a time when Russia's war in Ukraine has revived concerns over security on the continent.

Risks of Nationalism and Disinformation

But he also urged Europeans not to succumb to divisive nationalism or online manipulation.

The Role of Truth and Algorithms

"The truth will set us free," he said, calling for action against an epidemic of disinformation. He said algorithms amplified negative emotions that fuelled division.

Democracy and Social Cohesion

"A democracy does not die only under shells," Macron said. "It can also fade when loneliness spreads and citizens stop listening to one another."

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Macron stressed Europe is first and foremost a civilisation rooted in Greco‑Roman and Judeo‑Christian heritage, notable given France’s secular constitution.
  • He cautioned that democracy can fade through loneliness and online manipulation — not just warfare — urging action against disinformation and divisive nationalism.
  • Pope Leo’s visit drew unusually enthusiastic public reception in secular France, highlighting deep popular interest in religious tradition and human dignity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Macron's remarks notable in France?
France is officially secular and often debates the role of religion in national identity, making Macron's religious reference significant.
Who was visiting France alongside President Macron?
Pope Leo was visiting France and attended several public events, receiving an enthusiastic reception.
What concerns did Macron raise during his speech?
Macron warned that peace, truth, and democracy are threatened by social fragmentation, online manipulation, and conflicts such as Russia's war in Ukraine.
How did Macron describe the European Union?
He called the EU a unique political project founded on peace and equality among its members.

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