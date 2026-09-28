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Pope Leo urges concessions for peace as Ukraine war drags on - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pope Leo urges concessions for peace as Ukraine war drags on

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Pope Leo Urges Concessions and EU Solidarity for Peace in Ukraine War

Pope Leo’s Message to Europe: Sacrifice, Solidarity, and Peace

By Joshua McElwee and Elizabeth Pineau

METZ, France, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pope Leo said on Monday that negotiators seeking to end war in Europe must be willing to sacrifice some positions to achieve peace, as efforts to end Russia's bloody war in Ukraine continue to fail.

The first US pope, speaking to European leaders in Metz, home of Robert Schuman, a founding father of the European Union, lamented that "war has returned, even to Europe: a new senseless slaughter, claiming countless civilian lives every day".

Offering his clearest political vision yet for Europe, Leo also praised integration and multiculturalism at a time when the far right is gaining strength across the region.

Recalling the Founding Values of the EU

Speaking in French, he urged Europeans to recall the founding values of the EU, including the rule of law and the equality of all people without distinction of race, colour, class or profession. His speech received a standing ovation.

Warning on Multilateral Crisis

Leo had begun his four-day visit on Friday with a warning that the United Nations and other multilateral bodies were in crisis and international dialogue risked becoming a "charade".

Pope Calls for Dialogue to End War

Focus on Ukraine Conflict

On Monday in Metz, he turned his attention to the war in Ukraine - without mentioning it directly.

"We need ... to show courage in negotiation and to be willing to give up some positions for the greater good of peace," he urged, invoking a similar 1917 appeal from Pope Benedict XV amid the carnage of the First World War.

Opposition to Military Spending

Leo also reiterated his opposition to rising European military spending, which grew ‌last year by the highest amount since the end of the Cold War amid pressure from US President Donald Trump and Russian assertiveness.

"We must also guard against the illusion that rearmament is the answer," he said.

"Today we must ask whether we are truly making creative efforts to advance world peace, or whether we are simply seeking to 'stem the tide of war' and better prepare ourselves for wars that we assume are still to come."

Stalemate in Ukraine Negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week met Trump in New York to discuss ways to end ​the war, which Russia began in 2022 with a full-scale invasion that has seized a fifth of Ukraine. Neither side has shown any willingness to concede land.

Leo Urges Europe to Welcome Migrants

Integration and Opportunity for Migrants

Standing next to French President Emmanuel Macron, Leo urged European leaders to integrate migrants arriving on the continent and offer them opportunities as if they were family members.

The pope, who frequently urges leaders to treat migrants more humanely, repeated his call for "legal and safe pathways" for immigration, and international cooperation to fight human trafficking.

Tragedy in the Channel

"To welcome a person means to integrate them as if they were part of one's own family, offering them the opportunity to develop their gifts, abilities and sensibilities," he said.

Three migrants including one child died on Monday, hours before Leo spoke, attempting to cross the Channel from France to Britain.

Criticism of Anti-Immigration Policies

Leo has also criticised Trump's US anti-immigration policies. He urged Europe to maintain the rule of law, and welcome multiculturalism.

Europe’s Strength in Diversity

"Europe has flourished and progressed when it has been able to draw on the best aspects of its past and reinvent them in new and creative ways through encounters with others," he said, also stressing Europe's Christian roots.

"Today, relations between individuals and states are becoming increasingly uncivilised. The value of keeping one's word is dismissed; instead, people boast of lies and deceit. Europe can help to break this cycle through the respect for others that it has learned to cultivate and preserve."

Macron’s Response: Foundations of Europe

In his own remarks, Macron said Europe's Greco-Roman and Judeo-Christian foundations had helped crystallise the "primacy of the person" and the "free and rational individual", and praised the European Union as a unique project founded on peace and equality.

(Additional reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Writing by Joshua McElwee and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Pope Leo urged negotiators to be willing to cede positions for the greater good of peace, echoing Pope Benedict XV’s 1917 appeal amid World War I.
  • He cautioned against increasing military spending, suggesting it undermines creative peace efforts and risks preparing for future wars.
  • He praised European integration and multiculturalism, urging leaders to uphold EU founding values—rule of law and equality—and to humanely integrate migrants with legal, safe pathways.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Pope Leo say about negotiation for peace in Ukraine?
Pope Leo urged negotiators to show courage and be willing to give up some positions to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine.
How did Pope Leo address migration in Europe?
He called on Europe to welcome migrants as family, providing them with opportunities and supporting multicultural integration.
What is Pope Leo's stance on increased military spending in Europe?
Pope Leo cautioned against seeing rearmament as the solution and urged creative efforts for advancing world peace.
Which values did Pope Leo encourage Europe to uphold?
He emphasized the importance of the rule of law, equality, and integration based on EU founding values.
Where did Pope Leo deliver his speech urging for peace?
Pope Leo delivered his remarks in Metz, France, home of EU founding father Robert Schuman.

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