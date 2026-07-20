Modella Capital Considers Takeover Bid for Luxury Retailer Harvey Nichols

Private Equity Interest and Industry Reactions

Modella Capital's Expression of Interest

July 20 (Reuters) - British private equity firm Modella Capital has expressed interest in buying luxury department store chain Harvey Nichols, Sky News reported on Monday, citing industry sources.

Details Surrounding the Potential Takeover

Competing Bids and Market Context

• The investment firm's interest in the luxury retailer comes amid media reports of approaches by major British retailers Next and Frasers.

Uncertainty of Modella Capital's Intentions

• It is unclear how serious Modella Capital's intentions were for the retailer of everything luxury ranging from cosmetics and fashion brands to food and wine, the report said.

Modella Capital's Retail Portfolio

Previous Acquisitions and Restructuring Efforts

• Modella Capital, which owns retailers such as Hobbycraft and Flying Tiger, recently bought and backed the restructuring of TGJones, WHSmith's former high street arm.

Responses from Involved Parties

Harvey Nichols' and Other Companies' Statements

• Harvey Nichols declined to comment.

• Modella Capital, Next and Frasers did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

• Next and Frasers have not publicly commented on reports of their interest in the brand founded in 1931.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)