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TGJones owner Modella weighs takeover of Harvey Nichols, Sky News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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TGJones owner Modella weighs takeover of Harvey Nichols, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Modella Capital Considers Takeover Bid for Luxury Retailer Harvey Nichols

Private Equity Interest and Industry Reactions

Modella Capital's Expression of Interest

July 20 (Reuters) - British private equity firm Modella Capital has expressed interest in buying luxury department store chain Harvey Nichols, Sky News reported on Monday, citing industry sources.

Details Surrounding the Potential Takeover

Competing Bids and Market Context

• The investment firm's interest in the luxury retailer comes amid media reports of approaches by major British retailers Next and Frasers.

Uncertainty of Modella Capital's Intentions

• It is unclear how serious Modella Capital's intentions were for the retailer of everything luxury ranging from cosmetics and fashion brands to food and wine, the report said.

Modella Capital's Retail Portfolio

Previous Acquisitions and Restructuring Efforts

• Modella Capital, which owns retailers such as Hobbycraft and Flying Tiger, recently bought and backed the restructuring of TGJones, WHSmith's former high street arm.

Responses from Involved Parties

Harvey Nichols' and Other Companies' Statements

• Harvey Nichols declined to comment.

• Modella Capital, Next and Frasers did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

• Next and Frasers have not publicly commented on reports of their interest in the brand founded in 1931.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • Modella Capital, which rebranded WHSmith’s high‑street business as TGJones and is executing a major restructuring—closing up to 150 stores and investing ~£35m—is now eyeing Harvey Nichols, signaling its ambition to expand beyond value‑oriented retail (costar.com)
  • Next and Frasers Group have also reportedly expressed interest in Harvey Nichols, illustrating a competitive race for the luxury retailer (reddit.com)
  • Modella’s interest comes amid Landmark restructuring of TGJones—which involved rent cuts, potential store closures, and a High Court‑approved turnaround plan—highlighting its active deal‑making and renovation strategy in UK retail (costar.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is interested in acquiring Harvey Nichols?
Modella Capital has expressed interest in acquiring Harvey Nichols, according to Sky News reports.
What other companies are linked to potential Harvey Nichols bids?
Major British retailers Next and Frasers have also reportedly shown interest in Harvey Nichols.
What does Modella Capital own?
Modella Capital owns retailers such as Hobbycraft and Flying Tiger, and recently acquired TGJones.
How has Harvey Nichols responded to acquisition interest?
Harvey Nichols has declined to comment on reports regarding acquisition interest.
Has Modella Capital or other interested parties officially commented?
Modella Capital, Next, and Frasers have not immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

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