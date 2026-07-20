Airline Executives Caution Planemakers on Next Generation Aircraft Development

By Joanna Plucinska and Conor Humphries

Industry Leaders Advise Caution on Aircraft Innovation

FARNBOROUGH/DUBLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Airline executives on Monday cautioned planemakers Boeing and Airbus not to rush out a new generation of commercial jets without ensuring their technology is mature enough.

Concerns Over Premature Aircraft Launches

"I'm not keen to see a new narrowbody in a 2030 time frame," Paul Kent, chief commercial officer at BOC Aviation, told the Airline Leaders Summit, held at the Farnborough Airshow.

Economic Viability and Program Maturity

"When you launch aircraft and they are not mature at inception, and you build that maturity through the introduction of the program, it means that you need that program to run for a considerable number of years in order for it to achieve overall economic viability," Kent added.

Echoes from Other Industry Executives

Ryanair's Perspective on Technological Advancements

His comments echoed Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary, who warned against overfocusing on new technology during the budget carrier's first-quarter earnings call.

Future Outlook for Aircraft Models

"Until somebody gets Star Trek travel, and you start beaming people around the world...instead of flying them. I think we're dealing with 737 Maxes and Airbus Neos for the next 10 or 15 years," O'Leary said.

British Airways' Interest in New Developments

Still, British Airways Chief Executive Sean Doyle said that they'd be keen to see whatever Airbus develops.

"We'd be very interested in whatever they're working on," Doyle said.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Sharon Singleton)