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Airline executives caution planemakers not to rush release of next generation of aircraft - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airline executives caution planemakers not to rush release of next generation of aircraft

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Airline Executives Caution Planemakers on Next Generation Aircraft Development

By Joanna Plucinska and Conor Humphries

Industry Leaders Advise Caution on Aircraft Innovation

FARNBOROUGH/DUBLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Airline executives on Monday cautioned planemakers Boeing and Airbus not to rush out a new generation of commercial jets without ensuring their technology is mature enough.

Concerns Over Premature Aircraft Launches

"I'm not keen to see a new narrowbody in a 2030 time frame," Paul Kent, chief commercial officer at BOC Aviation, told the Airline Leaders Summit, held at the Farnborough Airshow. 

Economic Viability and Program Maturity

"When you launch aircraft and they are not mature at inception, and you build that maturity through the introduction of the program, it means that you need that program to run for a considerable number of years in order for it to achieve overall economic viability," Kent added.

Echoes from Other Industry Executives

Ryanair's Perspective on Technological Advancements

His comments echoed Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary, who warned against overfocusing on new technology during the budget carrier's first-quarter earnings call. 

Future Outlook for Aircraft Models

"Until somebody gets Star Trek travel, and you start beaming people around the world...instead of flying them. I think we're dealing with 737 Maxes and  Airbus Neos for the next 10 or 15 years," O'Leary said.

British Airways' Interest in New Developments

Still, British Airways Chief Executive Sean Doyle said that they'd be keen to see whatever Airbus develops. 

"We'd be very interested in whatever they're working on," Doyle said. 

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • BOC Aviation’s Paul Kent cautioned that launching new aircraft too early could delay achieving economic viability, citing the need for technology maturity.
  • Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary downplayed the push for new designs, expecting current 737 Max and Airbus Neo models to dominate the next decade.
  • Industry insights indicate Boeing may delay its next‑generation single‑aisle launch beyond the 2030s, while Airbus targets mid‑2030s service entry, aligning with airline concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are airline executives concerned about a rushed release of next generation aircraft?
Executives worry that launching new jets before their technology is fully mature could impact economic viability and long-term reliability.
Which planemakers are mentioned in the article?
The article references Boeing and Airbus as the main planemakers being cautioned by airline executives.
What timeframe are executives hesitant about for new narrowbody aircraft?
Executives expressed reservations about launching a new narrowbody aircraft in the 2030 timeframe.
What does Ryanair's CEO say about future aircraft technology?
Ryanair's CEO, Michael O'Leary, mentions relying on 737 Maxes and Airbus Neos for the next 10-15 years, cautioning against overfocusing on new technology.
What is British Airways' position on new Airbus aircraft?
British Airways' CEO, Sean Doyle, stated that they would be very interested in whatever new developments Airbus is working on.

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