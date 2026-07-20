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Russian attack on corn ship off Ukraine's Odesa kills 10 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian attack on corn ship off Ukraine's Odesa kills 10

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Shipping

Russian Missile Strike on Corn Ship Near Odesa Kills 10 Amid Black Sea Violence

Deadly Attack and Escalating Tensions in the Black Sea

By Anna Pruchnicka and Iryna Nazarchuk

Details of the Missile Strike

ODESA, Ukraine July 20 (Reuters) - A Russian missile strike on a ship carrying corn near Ukraine's southern port of Odesa killed 10 people, Ukrainian officials said on Monday, in the deadliest attack in a weeks-long flare-up of violence in the Black Sea.

Russia hit the Golden Leo – a Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship manned by a crew from India and Syria – with three cruise missiles, causing a fire on Sunday, Ukraine's navy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

A Reuters witness in Odesa saw smoke billowing from a vessel off the coast on Sunday, which Reuters was able to confirm was the Golden Leo.

Casualties and Rescue Efforts

A search and rescue operation lasted all night, Ukraine's seaports authority said, adding that nine crew members and one of its maritime pilots were killed. Eight of the vessel's 17 crew members were rescued, it added.

Golden Leo is owned by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd, according to LSEG data. Its manager, Friends Shipping Co SA, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

There was no immediate public comment from Moscow on the incident.

Escalation in the Black Sea Region

Stepped-Up Strikes on Shipping Routes

UKRAINE, RUSSIA STEP UP STRIKES ON CRUCIAL SHIPPING ROUTE

The Black Sea was a flashpoint of the Ukraine war in the months following Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of its neighbour. But under a deal meant to ease global price shocks and allow both countries to ship grain, shipping had largely resumed.

Moscow and Kyiv, however, are now stepping up attacks in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov and targeting key revenue sources.

Recent Attacks and Their Impact

Ukrainian forces have hit Russian energy infrastructure, including oil tankers, while Russia is intensifying its attacks on Ukraine's deepwater ports and cargo vessels.

Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that its forces hit fuel reservoirs at the port of Odesa overnight, Interfax reported.

Russian strikes have killed 28 people in the Odesa region so far this month, its governor said on Monday.

Grain Exports and Economic Consequences

Both Russia and Ukraine are major grain exporters, and the renewed violence on this route has raised concerns about supply.

Ukraine, which in recent seasons accounted for about 6% of global wheat exports and about 11% of global corn exports, has lost about a third of its capacity to export grain via its Black Sea ports due to Russian missile and drone attacks, traders and analysts have said.

The Ukrainian attacks have forced Russia, the world's top grain exporter, to limit shipping in the Sea of Azov — a route that handles about a quarter of its grain exports, sources have told Reuters.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Vinaya K; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Jason Neely)

Key Takeaways

  • The Guinea‑Bissau‑flagged ship Golden Leo, with Indian and Syrian crew, was struck by three Russian cruise missiles near Odesa, sparking a fire that killed 10, while eight survivors were rescued (internazionale.it).
  • Ukraine has lost about one‑third of its Black Sea grain export capacity due to intensified missile and drone attacks, reducing throughput from ~6 million to ~4 million metric tons per month (marketscreener.com).
  • Ukraine historically accounted for ~6 % of global wheat exports and ~11 % of corn exports; disruptions risk amplifying global food market instability (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Russian attack on the corn ship near Odesa?
A Russian missile strike hit the Golden Leo, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged corn ship near Odesa, killing 10 people including crew and a maritime pilot.
Who were the victims and crew members aboard the Golden Leo?
The Golden Leo had a mixed crew from India and Syria; eight out of 17 crew survived the missile strike while 10 people, including a Ukrainian maritime pilot, died.
How has the attack affected grain exports from Ukraine?
The renewed attacks in the Black Sea have hindered Ukraine's ability to export grain, reducing its capacity by about a third according to analysts.
What is the significance of the Black Sea for Ukraine and Russia?
The Black Sea is crucial for both Ukrainian and Russian grain exports, and recent violence threatens global supply chains and shipping routes.
Who owns and manages the attacked ship Golden Leo?
Golden Leo is owned by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd and managed by Friends Shipping Co SA.

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