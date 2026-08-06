GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
KBC raises full-year income growth, net interest income outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

KBC raises full-year income growth, net interest income outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

KBC raises full-year income growth, net interest income outlook

KBC's Upgraded Financial Outlook and Quarterly Performance

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Belgian bank KBC on Thursday raised its full-year outlook for both total income growth and net interest income, forecasting total income growth of about 11% and net interest income of around €7.05 billion ($8.14 billion), up from at least 9.9% and at least €6.73 billion, respectively. 

Second Quarter Results

The lender reported a second quarter net result of €1.15 billion, roughly in line with the €1.11 billion analysts expected on average in a company-compiled consensus.

Key Drivers of Profit

KBC, which holds around €400 billion in assets, said in its earnings report that profit was supported by higher levels of income from net interest, insurance revenues, trading and fair value income, and net fee and commission income.

Loan Volumes and Impairment Charges

It added that customer loan volumes rose quarter-on-quarter, while loan-book impairment charges declined. The addition to reserves for geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties was "significantly less" than in the previous quarter.

Context and Previous Performance

In May, the bank missed profit expectations after boosting provisions to cushion against risks stemming from the conflict in the Middle East.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8660 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • KBC has upgraded its full‑year outlook significantly, signaling confidence in stronger revenue momentum.
  • The bank now projects net interest income ~€7.05 billion, well above its earlier guidance of at least €6.73 billion, highlighting improved lending margin expectations.
  • Q2 net profit of €1.15 billion met consensus expectations, reinforcing the credibility of the upward revision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KBC's new net interest income outlook?
KBC raised its net interest income outlook to around €7.05 billion.
What was KBC's reported net result?
KBC reported a net result of €1.15 billion, in line with analyst expectations.
In which currency does KBC report its financials?
KBC reports its financials in euros.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's homebuilder Persimmon lifts annual home delivery forecast to top of expected range

UK's homebuilder Persimmon lifts annual home delivery forecast to top of expected range

Image for UK recruiter Michael Page's interim profit jumps on Asia, Americas growth

UK recruiter Michael Page's interim profit jumps on Asia, Americas growth

Image for Ad group WPP reports 4.7% like-for-like drop in first-half adjusted revenue

Ad group WPP reports 4.7% like-for-like drop in first-half adjusted revenue

Image for German industrial orders rise more than expected in June

German industrial orders rise more than expected in June

Image for Wizz Air reports first-quarter operating loss on fuel costs, weak fares

Wizz Air reports first-quarter operating loss on fuel costs, weak fares

Image for Record low gas stocks expose Europe to risk of price spikes

Record low gas stocks expose Europe to risk of price spikes

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Medicover to sell India hospital business to KKR for €1.2 billion
Medicover to sell India hospital business to KKR for €1.2 billion
Image for Maurel & Prom reports 78% jump in half-year net income driven by crude prices
Maurel & Prom reports 78% jump in half-year net income driven by crude prices
Image for Gulf shipping traffic down after Houthis say they attacked Saudi tanker
Gulf shipping traffic down after Houthis say they attacked Saudi tanker
Image for Persil-maker Henkel raises organic growth guidance for 2026
Persil-maker Henkel raises organic growth guidance for 2026
Image for Rheinmetall scales down 2026 sales outlook on scrapped frigate programme
Rheinmetall scales down 2026 sales outlook on scrapped frigate programme
Image for BPER upgrades 2028 goals, targeting €7.5 billion shareholder payouts
BPER upgrades 2028 goals, targeting €7.5 billion shareholder payouts
Image for Prosieben Q2 earnings beat expectations
Prosieben Q2 earnings beat expectations
Image for Swisscom posts 3.3% rise in half-year core profit
Swisscom posts 3.3% rise in half-year core profit
Image for Fraport revenue rises in first half
Fraport revenue rises in first half
Image for Merck KGaA raises profit guidance on momentum in Life Science, Electronics units
Merck KGaA raises profit guidance on momentum in Life Science, Electronics units
Image for Swiss Re posts 9% profit increase, on track to meet targets
Swiss Re posts 9% profit increase, on track to meet targets
Image for Copper producer Aurubis beats market view for nine-month core profit
Copper producer Aurubis beats market view for nine-month core profit
View All Finance Posts