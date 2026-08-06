Merck KGaA raises profit outlook on momentum in Life Science, Electronics units

Merck KGaA's Earnings Forecast and Business Performance

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA lifted its earnings forecast range for 2026 on Thursday and posted better-than-expected quarterly results on further gains in demand for its drug manufacturing supplies and semiconductor materials.

Updated Earnings Forecast

The diversified family-controlled group said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, would likely rise to between €5.9 billion and €6.3 billion ($6.8-7.3 billion).

Previous and Current EBITDA Expectations

Previously, it expected EBITDA in the €5.7 billion to €6.1 billion range. Last year, the company reported €6.1 billion.

Growth in Life Science Unit

Acquisition of Bio-Techne

In June, Merck boosted its Life Science unit, which makes drug research and manufacturing tools, by striking an $11.3 billion deal to buy Bio-Techne, its biggest transaction in more than a decade.

Strategic Impact of the Acquisition

"The proposed acquisition of Bio-Techne would add additional differentiated capabilities across research, bioprocessing and advanced therapeutics," Merck said on Thursday.

Quarterly Financial Results

It also reported quarterly adjusted EBITDA of €1.60 billion, up 9.4% from a year earlier and well above an analyst consensus of €1.53 billion posted on the group's website.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8660 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Linda Pasquini and Janane Venkatraman)