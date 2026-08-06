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Merck KGaA raises profit guidance on momentum in Life Science, Electronics units - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Merck KGaA raises profit guidance on momentum in Life Science, Electronics units

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Merck KGaA raises profit outlook on momentum in Life Science, Electronics units

Merck KGaA's Earnings Forecast and Business Performance

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA lifted its earnings forecast range for 2026 on Thursday and posted better-than-expected quarterly results on further gains in demand for its drug manufacturing supplies and semiconductor materials.

Updated Earnings Forecast

The diversified family-controlled group said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, would likely rise to between €5.9 billion and €6.3 billion ($6.8-7.3 billion).

Previous and Current EBITDA Expectations

Previously, it expected EBITDA in the €5.7 billion to €6.1 billion range. Last year, the company reported €6.1 billion.

Growth in Life Science Unit

Acquisition of Bio-Techne

In June, Merck boosted its Life Science unit, which makes drug research and manufacturing tools, by striking an $11.3 billion deal to buy Bio-Techne, its biggest transaction in more than a decade.

Strategic Impact of the Acquisition

"The proposed acquisition of Bio-Techne would add additional differentiated capabilities across research, bioprocessing and advanced therapeutics," Merck said on Thursday.

Quarterly Financial Results

It also reported quarterly adjusted EBITDA of €1.60 billion, up 9.4% from a year earlier and well above an analyst consensus of €1.53 billion posted on the group's website.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8660 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Linda Pasquini and Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Profit outlook upgraded: adjusted EBITDA guidance lifted to €5.9–6.3 billion, surpassing prior €5.7–6.1 billion range, and above last year’s €6.1 billion (marketscreener.com).
  • Life Science momentum: organic growth of ~8.3 % in lab supplies, especially Process Solutions, fueled the upgrade (marketscreener.com).
  • Electronics boost: sustained demand for semiconductor materials, especially for AI‑relevant advanced nodes, supported better guidance (reports.emdgroup.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Merck KGaA raise its profit guidance for 2026?
Merck KGaA raised its profit guidance citing increased demand for drug manufacturing supplies and semiconductor materials in its Life Science and Electronics units.
What is the new 2026 earnings guidance range for Merck KGaA?
The new adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026 is between €5.9 billion and €6.3 billion, up from the previous range of €5.7 billion to €6.1 billion.
How did Merck KGaA perform compared to last year?
Merck KGaA reported €6.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA last year and now expects 2026 earnings to be in a higher range.
Which Merck KGaA business units contributed to the improved outlook?
The Life Science and Electronics units contributed significantly, with strong demand driving the improved profit outlook.
In which currency does Merck KGaA report its financial results?
Merck KGaA reports its financial results in euros.

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