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Swiss Re posts 9% profit increase, on track to meet targets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss Re posts 9% profit increase, on track to meet targets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Swiss Re posts 9% profit increase, on track to meet targets

Swiss Re's First Half Financial Performance and Outlook

Profit Growth Exceeds Expectations

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re said on Thursday that net profit for the first half of the year rose 9%, ahead of expectations, and said it was on track to meet its financial target for the year.

Impact of Natural Catastrophes

The company said that low large natural catastrophes helped bolster results.

Financial Figures and Analyst Forecasts

The net profit of $2.83 billion in the period compares with a profit of $2.61 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.7 billion, according to a consensus forecast.

CEO Statement on Future Outlook

"Strong earnings delivery in the first half of the year puts us well on track towards our 2026 financial targets, while we remain vigilant as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," CEO Andreas Berger said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marleen KaesebierEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • The US $2.83 billion H1 net profit beat expectations (analyst consensus was around US $2.7 billion) and reflects robust earnings in a challenging market environment.
  • Swiss Re’s strong Q1 result—US $1.5 billion net income, 19% year‑on‑year growth, solid underwriting performance, and healthy SST solvency ratio of ~252%—lays a solid foundation for its FY 2026 targets.
  • For the full year, Swiss Re is targeting a net income of US $4.5 billion, underpinned by disciplined underwriting, continued cost efficiency and resilience across its business units.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Swiss Re's net profit for the first half of the year?
Swiss Re reported a net profit of $2.83 billion for the first half of the year.
How much did Swiss Re's profit increase compared to last year?
Swiss Re's profit increased by 9% compared to the same period a year earlier.
Did Swiss Re's profit meet or exceed analyst expectations?
Yes, Swiss Re's profit of $2.83 billion exceeded analysts' expectations of $2.7 billion.
Is Swiss Re on track to meet its financial targets for the year?
Yes, Swiss Re confirmed it is on track to meet its financial targets for the year.

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