Aurubis sees profit in upper end of full-year range on higher copper prices
Aurubis Reports Strong Earnings Amid Rising Copper Demand
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Europe's largest copper producer Aurubis said on Thursday its full-year earnings would reach the upper end of its previously guided range after higher metal prices boosted revenue growth in the third quarter.
Industry Demand and Market Drivers
The German company's metals are widely used across evolving industries from renewable energy and defence to AI and cars. Data centres and electrification require copper, which has caused a surge in demand for the metal.
Financial Performance Highlights
- Operating pre-tax earnings rose by roughly a third to €374 million ($432 million) in the nine months through June.
- Analysts had expected €363 million in a company-provided consensus.
- Higher copper prices and a significant rise in sulfuric acid revenue drove year-on-year growth in Q3.
- An improved intake from its recycling unit also supported the performance.
- Aurubis now expects operating pre-tax earnings in the upper end of the €425-525 million full-year range.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8663 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Danny Callaghan, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)