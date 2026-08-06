GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Copper producer Aurubis beats market view for nine-month core profit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Copper producer Aurubis beats market view for nine-month core profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Aurubis sees profit in upper end of full-year range on higher copper prices

Aurubis Reports Strong Earnings Amid Rising Copper Demand

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Europe's largest copper producer Aurubis said on Thursday its full-year earnings would reach the upper end of its previously guided range after higher metal prices boosted revenue growth in the third quarter.

Industry Demand and Market Drivers

The German company's metals are widely used across evolving industries from renewable energy and defence to AI and cars. Data centres and electrification require copper, which has caused a surge in demand for the metal.

Financial Performance Highlights

  • Operating pre-tax earnings rose by roughly a third to €374 million ($432 million) in the nine months through June.
  • Analysts had expected €363 million in a company-provided consensus.
  • Higher copper prices and a significant rise in sulfuric acid revenue drove year-on-year growth in Q3.
  • An improved intake from its recycling unit also supported the performance.
  • Aurubis now expects operating pre-tax earnings in the upper end of the €425-525 million full-year range.
Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8663 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Aurubis delivered operating EBT of €374 million for the nine months through June, up from €286 million a year earlier, surpassing analysts’ €363 million consensus (aurubis.com).
  • The upbeat performance was driven by higher metal (especially copper and precious metals) prices and improved revenue from its sulfuric acid segment (aurubis.com).
  • Earlier in May, Aurubis raised its full‑year operating EBT forecast to between €425 million and €525 million, citing sustained strong metal markets and better-than-expected business trends (aurubis.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much was Aurubis' nine-month operating pre-tax earnings?
Aurubis reported €374 million in operating pre-tax earnings for the nine months through June.
Did Aurubis beat market profit expectations?
Yes, Aurubis surpassed the average analyst forecast of €363 million with €374 million in earnings.
What factors drove Aurubis’ profit increase?
Higher metal prices and improved sulfuric acid unit revenue were the main profit drivers.
What was Aurubis' profit a year ago for the same period?
Aurubis earned €286 million in operating pre-tax profit a year ago for the same nine-month period.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Wizz Air reports first-quarter operating loss on fuel costs, weak fares

Wizz Air reports first-quarter operating loss on fuel costs, weak fares

Image for Record low gas stocks expose Europe to risk of price spikes

Record low gas stocks expose Europe to risk of price spikes

Image for Medicover to sell India hospital business to KKR for €1.2 billion

Medicover to sell India hospital business to KKR for €1.2 billion

Image for Maurel & Prom reports 78% jump in half-year net income driven by crude prices

Maurel & Prom reports 78% jump in half-year net income driven by crude prices

Image for Gulf shipping traffic down after Houthis say they attacked Saudi tanker

Gulf shipping traffic down after Houthis say they attacked Saudi tanker

Image for Persil-maker Henkel raises organic growth guidance for 2026

Persil-maker Henkel raises organic growth guidance for 2026

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Rheinmetall scales down 2026 sales outlook on scrapped frigate programme
Rheinmetall scales down 2026 sales outlook on scrapped frigate programme
Image for BPER upgrades 2028 goals, targeting €7.5 billion shareholder payouts
BPER upgrades 2028 goals, targeting €7.5 billion shareholder payouts
Image for Prosieben Q2 earnings beat expectations
Prosieben Q2 earnings beat expectations
Image for Swisscom posts 3.3% rise in half-year core profit
Swisscom posts 3.3% rise in half-year core profit
Image for Fraport revenue rises in first half
Fraport revenue rises in first half
Image for KBC raises full-year income growth, net interest income outlook
KBC raises full-year income growth, net interest income outlook
Image for Merck KGaA raises profit guidance on momentum in Life Science, Electronics units
Merck KGaA raises profit guidance on momentum in Life Science, Electronics units
Image for Swiss Re posts 9% profit increase, on track to meet targets
Swiss Re posts 9% profit increase, on track to meet targets
Image for Commerzbank, facing possible UniCredit takeover, posts 94% profit gain
Commerzbank, facing possible UniCredit takeover, posts 94% profit gain
Image for Zurich Insurance beats first-half operating profit expectations
Zurich Insurance beats first-half operating profit expectations
Image for Siemens raises guidance after posting highest ever industrial profit
Siemens raises guidance after posting highest ever industrial profit
Image for Deutsche Telekom posts Q2 core profit above estimates
Deutsche Telekom posts Q2 core profit above estimates
View All Finance Posts