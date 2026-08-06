Fraport Sees 4% Revenue Rise in First Half of 2026 Despite Domestic Setbacks
Fraport's Financial Performance and Market Dynamics
First-Half 2026 Revenue Growth
Aug 6 - German airport operator Fraport on Thursday reported a 4% year-on-year rise in first-half 2026 revenue to €2.07 billion.
International vs. Domestic Market Trends
International Airport Traffic Growth
Traffic growth at airports outside of Germany was offsetting weakness in the company's home market, hampered by strikes and the war in the Middle East, the group's Chief executive Stefan Schulte said in a statement.
Domestic Challenges: Strikes and Geopolitical Impact
(Reporting by Simon Ferdinand Eibach, editing by Izabela Niemiec)