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Europe Inc heads for one of its strongest earnings seasons in years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe Inc heads for one of its strongest earnings seasons in years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Europe's Blue-Chip Companies Set for Strongest Q2 Earnings in Years

Q2 Earnings Surge Driven by Energy and Materials Sectors

Profit Expectations Reach New Highs

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Second-quarter profit expectations for Europe's blue-chip companies have risen for an eighth consecutive week, putting the region on track for one of its strongest earnings seasons in years as soaring energy and materials profits offset signs of softer demand elsewhere.

Companies in the STOXX 600 index are now expected to report aggregate earnings growth of 23.4%, according to LSEG I/B/E/S data, based on reported results from 268 companies and estimates for those yet to publish results.

Sector Performance Highlights

Energy Sector Leads the Way

Energy companies are expected to lead the gains, with profits forecast to more than double from a year earlier after oil prices surged during the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Basic Materials Sector Shows Strong Growth

Basic materials is projected to be the second-fastest growing sector, with earnings expected to rise nearly 70%, helping broaden the earnings recovery beyond oil producers.

Broader Market Trends

Earnings Growth Beyond Energy

Excluding the energy sector, STOXX 600 companies are still expected to report earnings growth of 12.3%, suggesting the strength of the reporting season is not solely dependent on higher commodity prices.

Revenue Growth Moderates

Revenue growth is expected to be more modest. STOXX 600 companies are forecast to increase sales by 11.4% from a year earlier, down from a 12.6% growth estimate last week.

Analyst Expectations and Investor Outlook

Beating Analyst Expectations

Of the 268 companies that have reported results so far, 58.6% have beaten analyst expectations, above the 54% average for a typical quarter since 2012.

Future Earnings Momentum in Question

While the reporting season has generally exceeded expectations, investors remain focused on whether earnings momentum can be sustained in the second half as global growth slows and geopolitical tensions continue to cloud the outlook.

(Reporting by Rafal Nowak in Gdansk;Additional reporting by by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi and Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru;Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 STOXX 600 earnings growth forecasts have risen for eight consecutive weeks, now at 23.4%, fueled by energy and materials sectors.
  • Energy sector earnings are expected to more than double year‑on‑year, while basic materials see nearly 70% growth, signaling a broad-based recovery beyond oil.
  • Even excluding energy, earnings still climb 12.3%, and 58.6% of reporters have beaten estimates—though revenue growth outlook has softened slightly.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected earnings growth for Europe's blue-chip companies in Q2?
Europe's blue-chip companies are expected to report aggregate earnings growth of 23.4% for the second quarter.
Which sectors are driving profit growth in Europe?
Energy companies are expected to lead gains with profits projected to more than double, followed by basic materials, which are expected to see earnings rise nearly 70%.
How many STOXX 600 companies have beaten analyst expectations?
Of the 268 companies that have reported results so far, 58.6% have beaten analyst expectations.
Is earnings growth in Europe solely due to higher energy prices?
No, even excluding the energy sector, STOXX 600 companies are expected to report earnings growth of 12.3%.
What are investors focusing on for the remainder of the year?
Investors remain focused on whether earnings momentum can be sustained in the second half as global growth slows and geopolitical tensions continue.

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