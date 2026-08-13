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Poland to reintroduce some measures to lower fuel prices, PM says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland to reintroduce some measures to lower fuel prices, PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy Government Policy

Poland to Reintroduce Fuel Price Reduction Measures This August

Government Plans and Economic Context

Announcement of Fuel Price Reduction Measures

WARSAW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday that the government plans to reintroduce some measures to lower fuel prices in the last two weeks of August.

Details of the VAT Reduction and Price Caps

As well as reducing the VAT on fuel to 8% from 23%, he said the energy minister would announce maximum prices for fuel daily in the period from August 17 to August 31.

Reinstatement of the CPN Program

"We have decided to reinstate a significant part of the CPN (lower fuel prices) program," Tusk told reporters.

Expected Impact on Fuel Prices

He said the VAT cut should translate into a reduction in fuel prices of around 0.90 to more than 1 zloty ($0.2682) per litre, depending on the type of gasoline or diesel.

Background: Previous Measures and Market Fluctuations

Like many other countries, Poland introduced measures in March to cap fuel prices following a surge in energy prices caused by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

The government suspended the curbs at the end of June as tensions in the Middle East subsided and oil and gas prices stabilised, but they rebounded in recent weeks as the conflict drags on — although not to levels seen at the height of the war.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 3.7282 zlotys)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed plans to reinstate parts of the “Ceny Paliwa Niżej” (CPN) scheme, including lowering fuel VAT to 8% and introducing daily maximum fuel prices from August 17–31, 2026 (Reuters, Aug 13).
  • Previous CPN measures — such as tax cuts and capped retail fuel prices — led to savings of around 1.20 zł/litre for petrol and 1.37 zł/litre for diesel, totaling billions in consumer savings (Sejm data; Ministry of Finance figures).
  • The renewed measures respond to recent upward pressure on fuel costs tied to prolonged Middle East tensions, despite earlier stabilization — policymakers acted to protect consumers from renewed volatility.

Frequently Asked Questions

What measures will Poland reintroduce to lower fuel prices?
Poland will reduce VAT on fuel to 8% and set daily maximum fuel prices from August 17 to 31.
How much could fuel prices drop in Poland due to these measures?
Fuel prices in Poland are expected to fall by around 0.90 to over 1 zloty per litre, depending on the fuel type.
Why did Poland suspend previous fuel price curbs?
The government suspended fuel price curbs at the end of June as Middle East tensions eased and energy prices stabilized.
What prompted Poland to reintroduce fuel price programs?
Fuel price measures are being reintroduced as energy prices rebounded due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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