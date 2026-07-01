Norway offshore workers, employers enter mediation to avert strike

Norway Offshore Workers and Employers in Mediation to Prevent Oil Sector Strike

Norwegian Offshore Wage Talks and Potential Oil Sector Strike

Background and Mediation Efforts

OSLO, July 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian unions representing offshore drilling rig and floating platform workers entered state-mediated wage talks on Wednesday, aiming to avert a strike from Friday that could affect parts of the country's oil and gas sector.

Unions Involved and Scope of Potential Strike

The three unions, Styrke, Safe and DSO, have said more than 600 members could initially walk out, with the possibility of escalation. The wage agreement covers about 7,500 workers in total.

Immediate Impacted Installations

Any strike would initially affect Transocean's Encourage rig, Odfjell Technology's Linus rig, the AKOFS Seafarer well intervention vessel and Equinor's Gullfaks B platform.

Potential Consequences for Oil and Gas Output

It was not immediately clear how a strike would affect Norway's oil and gas output, which averages around 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The Gullfaks field in the North Sea produced about 22,900 boepd in 2025. Operator Equinor was not immediately available for comment.

Historical Context

A similar 10-day strike by workers on floating installations in 2018 led to the shutdown of Shell's Knarr field.

Recent Developments in Labour Disputes

The unions reached a wage deal for workers employed directly by oil companies on June 5, averting disruption to production, but some workers employed by oil service firms went on strike on June 15.

The dispute has since escalated, with employers imposing a lockout affecting around 1,000 workers and warning of potential production impacts.

Government's Role and Possible Intervention

The government can intervene to halt a labour dispute if it threatens vital national interests, but so far the labour ministry has been reluctant to act.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Essi Lehto)