Ambea Announces $304M Recommended Offer to Acquire Humana and Expand Nordic Market Presence

Ambea's Acquisition of Humana: Key Details and Strategic Implications

Overview of the Offer

June 29 (Reuters) - Swedish care provider Ambea said on Monday it had made a recommended public offer for peer Humana, valuing the company at about 2.96 billion Swedish crowns ($304.13 million).

Offer Structure and Terms

• Ambea is offering Humana shareholders SEK 20 in cash, 0.305 Ambea shares and one contingent value right for each Humana share.

• The cash-and-share part of the offer corresponds to SEK 62.30 per Humana share, a 26.8% premium to Humana's closing price on June 26.

Strategic Rationale

• The combination would strengthen Ambea's position in the Nordic care market, where ageing populations and increasingly complex care needs are driving structural demand.

Board Recommendation and Shareholder Support

• Humana's board unanimously recommended shareholders accept the offer, while holders of about 41.9% of Humana's shares have undertaken to accept it.

Contingent Value Right and Legal Considerations

Potential Additional Payout

• The contingent value right could pay up to SEK 4.36 per Humana share, depending on Humana's appeal in a damages case against the Swedish state over its revoked personal-assistance licence.

Planned Divestment

• Ambea said it plans to divest Humana's Personal Assistance Sweden business following completion of the offer.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 9.7326 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Jesus Calero; Editing by Jamie Freed)