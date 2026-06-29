Ambea Announces $304M Recommended Offer to Acquire Humana and Expand Nordic Market Presence
Ambea's Acquisition of Humana: Key Details and Strategic Implications
Overview of the Offer
June 29 (Reuters) - Swedish care provider Ambea said on Monday it had made a recommended public offer for peer Humana, valuing the company at about 2.96 billion Swedish crowns ($304.13 million).
Offer Structure and Terms
• Ambea is offering Humana shareholders SEK 20 in cash, 0.305 Ambea shares and one contingent value right for each Humana share.
• The cash-and-share part of the offer corresponds to SEK 62.30 per Humana share, a 26.8% premium to Humana's closing price on June 26.
Strategic Rationale
• The combination would strengthen Ambea's position in the Nordic care market, where ageing populations and increasingly complex care needs are driving structural demand.
Board Recommendation and Shareholder Support
• Humana's board unanimously recommended shareholders accept the offer, while holders of about 41.9% of Humana's shares have undertaken to accept it.
Contingent Value Right and Legal Considerations
Potential Additional Payout
• The contingent value right could pay up to SEK 4.36 per Humana share, depending on Humana's appeal in a damages case against the Swedish state over its revoked personal-assistance licence.
Planned Divestment
• Ambea said it plans to divest Humana's Personal Assistance Sweden business following completion of the offer.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 9.7326 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Jesus Calero; Editing by Jamie Freed)