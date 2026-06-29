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Swedish care provider Ambea makes recommended $304 million offer for Humana

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Ambea Announces $304M Recommended Offer to Acquire Humana and Expand Nordic Market Presence

Ambea's Acquisition of Humana: Key Details and Strategic Implications

Overview of the Offer

June 29 (Reuters) - Swedish care provider Ambea said on Monday it had made a recommended public offer for peer Humana, valuing the company at about 2.96 billion Swedish crowns ($304.13 million).

Offer Structure and Terms

• Ambea is offering Humana shareholders SEK 20 in cash, 0.305 Ambea shares and one contingent value right for each Humana share.

• The cash-and-share part of the offer corresponds to SEK 62.30 per Humana share, a 26.8% premium to Humana's closing price on June 26.

Strategic Rationale

• The combination would strengthen Ambea's position in the Nordic care market, where ageing populations and increasingly complex care needs are driving structural demand.

Board Recommendation and Shareholder Support

• Humana's board unanimously recommended shareholders accept the offer, while holders of about 41.9% of Humana's shares have undertaken to accept it.

Contingent Value Right and Legal Considerations

Potential Additional Payout

• The contingent value right could pay up to SEK 4.36 per Humana share, depending on Humana's appeal in a damages case against the Swedish state over its revoked personal-assistance licence.

Planned Divestment

• Ambea said it plans to divest Humana's Personal Assistance Sweden business following completion of the offer.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 9.7326 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Jesus Calero; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Ambea offers SEK 20 in cash, 0.305 Ambea shares and one CVR per Humana share, valuing Humana at SEK 62.30—a 26.8 % premium to the June 26 closing price
  • The CVR pays up to SEK 4.36 if Humana wins its damages appeal against the Swedish state over its revoked personal-assistance licence
  • Humana’s board unanimously supports the deal; shareholders representing ~41.9 % have committed to accept, and Ambea plans to divest Humana’s Swedish personal assistance business post-deal

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Ambea's offer for Humana?
Ambea's recommended public offer values Humana at approximately 2.96 billion Swedish crowns, or $304.13 million.
What are the terms of the Ambea offer to Humana shareholders?
Humana shareholders are offered SEK 20 in cash, 0.305 Ambea shares, and one contingent value right per Humana share.
How much premium does Ambea's offer represent over Humana's last closing price?
The offer equals SEK 62.30 per Humana share, a 26.8% premium on the June 26 closing price.
What are Ambea’s plans for Humana’s Personal Assistance Sweden business?
Ambea plans to divest Humana's Personal Assistance Sweden business after completing the offer.
What does the contingent value right depend on?
The contingent value right could pay up to SEK 4.36 per Humana share, depending on the outcome of Humana’s damages case appeal against the Swedish state.

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