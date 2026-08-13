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Bird remains found aboard 737 engine from Ryanair Greek incident - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bird remains found aboard 737 engine from Ryanair Greek incident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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NTSB Finds Bird Remains in Ryanair 737 Engine After Greek Incident

Investigation Details and Industry Reactions

By David Shepardson and Allison Lampert

Incident Overview

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bird remains were found in the engine of a Ryanair Boeing 737 NG plane where a passenger was partially sucked through a broken window shortly after takeoff from Greece in July, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday. 

The NTSB is investigating the incident where a piece of the engine broke off the plane and smashed the window. The plane, headed to Germany, lost pressure and was forced to make an emergency landing. 

Previous Bird Strike Reports

The NTSB said in its preliminary report into the July 10 incident that four suspected bird strikes to the airplane's No. 2 engine were reported by flight crew in the 12 months preceding the accident.

"Bird remains were reportedly found in two of the cases," although no damage was located during subsequent maintenance, it said.

Engine Inspection and Manufacturer Response

The NTSB said the CFM engine made by a venture between France's Safran and U.S.-based General Electric had been inspected in May with no findings.

Boeing and Ryanair declined to comment on Thursday. GE and Safran were not immediately available for comment.

Ongoing Investigation and Comparisons

The NTSB, an independent U.S. government agency that investigates civil transportation accidents, is leading the investigation into the Ryanair flight.

Comparison to Previous Incidents

The agency said it is still looking at whether the incident is similar to other cases, such as an April 2018 engine failure on a U.S. Southwest Airlines flight that killed a passenger who was partially sucked out the window.

Analysis of Similar Engine Failures

"The investigative team is aware of previous ... events with similar engine models that resulted in damage to engine inlets or cowlings and fuselage structures," the report said. "Determination of any relevant similarities or details between this accident and previous events remains under investigation."

Regulatory Response

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told Reuters in an interview: "I don't think the early indications are ‌that (the ⁠recent Ryanair problem) mimics what the Southwest incident was."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Bird remains were discovered in the aircraft’s No. 2 CFM engine, and four suspected bird strikes had been reported in the past 12 months, though maintenance found no damage.
  • The incident caused a broken engine part to smash a window, partially sucking a passenger out and forcing an emergency descent to a safe landing—echoing the April 17, 2018 Southwest Flight 1380 tragedy.
  • NTSB contrasted the Ryanair case with the 2018 Southwest incident, noting early indications do not mirror that engine failure caused by fan blade metal fatigue.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Ryanair 737 engine incident in Greece?
The NTSB found bird remains in the Ryanair Boeing 737 NG's engine, indicating a bird strike contributed to the incident.
Were bird strikes reported on this Ryanair aircraft previously?
Yes, four suspected bird strikes to the same engine were reported by crew in the 12 months before the accident.
Was any passenger injured in the Ryanair incident?
A passenger was partially sucked through a broken window after a piece of the engine broke off and smashed it.
Is this Ryanair engine incident similar to other past accidents?
The NTSB is investigating possible similarities to previous cases, including a 2018 Southwest Airlines incident.
What engine type was involved in the Ryanair incident?
The engine involved was a CFM model made by a partnership between France’s Safran and U.S.-based General Electric.

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