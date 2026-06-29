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Finance

BT, Verizon announce joint venture for international enterprise units

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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BT, Verizon join forces to create $4 billion international joint venture

BT and Verizon Announce Major International Enterprise Deal

By Paul Sandle and Yadarisa Shabong

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - BT and Verizon on Monday announced a deal to combine their international enterprise operations into a 50:50 joint venture, focussing on serving multinational clients and bringing together $4 billion in combined annual revenue.

Financial Details of the Joint Venture

Verizon has agreed to pay BT an equalisation payment of $625 million, and both companies will hold equal voting rights in the new venture, which will serve more than 3,000 customers in over 180 countries, they said in a joint statement.

Market Impact and Future Prospects

“This is a very fragmented market and this could be the start of further consolidation,” BT Chief Executive Allison Kirkby said in an interview with Reuters. “We could possibly look to bring in third parties at some point in the future.”

The deal marks a milestone for Kirkby, who has been steadily refocusing the 180-year-old British telecoms group on its home UK market while shedding international assets. 

Verizon's Perspective

Verizon CEO Dan Schulman, who has been pushing his own turnaround at the U.S. wireless carrier, said the venture was "the clear answer" for international customers who need secure, flexible connectivity that works across borders and cloud environments.

'A SCALED PLAYER'

BT and Verizon named Martijn Blanken, a former executive at Australia's Telstra and Netherlands-based KPN, as CEO-designate of the new company. Blanken will join BT Group from September 1, 2026, and work with both parent companies as they prepare to launch the joint venture. 

Strategic Advantages and Market Position

 “We see this as a unique opportunity to create a scaled player to serve our multinational customers much better,” Kirkby said, adding that the two companies' customer footprints were complementary, with only the odd overlap.

Weakness in its international business has been a drag on earnings for BT, Britain's largest telecoms group. 

Industry Reactions and Financial Implications

Media reports last month said that BT was reviving talks with firms such as AT&T, Orange and Verizon for the struggling business.

The $625 million payment to BT will be used to fund the venture, and any remaining amount will be used to pay down debt, Kirkby said. 

BT's shares were up about 1% in early London trade. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • The JV combines BT’s international enterprise unit with Verizon’s global business, focusing on multinational corporate clients.
  • Verizon pays BT a substantial equalisation fee of $625 million to balance value in the 50:50 structure.
  • BT has been exploring a strategic divestment or partnership for its international unit since mid‑May 2026, reflecting its refocus on the UK market and past asset sales.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did BT and Verizon announce on June 29?
BT Group and Verizon Communications announced a deal to combine their international enterprise operations into a 50:50 joint venture.
Who will the new BT and Verizon joint venture serve?
The joint venture will focus on serving multinational clients.
What is the ownership structure of the BT and Verizon joint venture?
Both BT and Verizon will hold equal voting rights, each owning 50% of the new venture.
How much is Verizon paying BT as part of the agreement?
Verizon has agreed to pay BT an equalisation payment of $625 million.

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