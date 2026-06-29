China vows support for Belarus' national sovereignty

China-Belarus Relations and Recent Diplomatic Developments

China's Support for Belarus

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - China supports Belarus in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing on Monday, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Context of Lukashenko's Visit

Lukashenko's visit to China comes after he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

Regional Tensions and Ukraine War

The meeting follows mounting tension between Belarus and Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, says he believes Putin is trying to get Lukashenko to step up his support for Russia in its Ukraine war.

Statements from Chinese Leadership

Strategic Communication and Bilateral Relations

Xi said China and Belarus "must maintain strategic communication, promote the continuous advancement of bilateral relations at a high level and better benefit the peoples of both countries," the ministry said on its website.

Assistance for Belarus' Development

China is willing to continue providing assistance within its capacity for Belarus' development and construction, Xi said.

Belarusian Perspective on Relations

Historic Peak in Relations

China-Belarus relations are at their "historic peak," the Belarusian presidential Telegram channel Pul Pervogo said earlier on Monday.

Lukashenko's Remarks on Cooperation

"This is exactly what we talked with you before," Lukashenko replied, according to the Telegram post. "And perhaps, to some extent, what we had dreamed of on the eve of this global cooperation between Belarus and ... China."

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo, Farah Master in Hong Kong and the Beijing newsroom; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Jamie Freed)