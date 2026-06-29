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Belarus' Lukashenko meets China's Xi in Beijing for talks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belarus' Lukashenko meets China's Xi in Beijing for talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics International Relations

China vows support for Belarus' national sovereignty

China-Belarus Relations and Recent Diplomatic Developments

China's Support for Belarus

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - China supports Belarus in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing on Monday, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Context of Lukashenko's Visit

Lukashenko's visit to China comes after he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

Regional Tensions and Ukraine War

The meeting follows mounting tension between Belarus and Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, says he believes Putin is trying to get Lukashenko to step up his support for Russia in its Ukraine war.

Statements from Chinese Leadership

Strategic Communication and Bilateral Relations

Xi said China and Belarus "must maintain strategic communication, promote the continuous advancement of bilateral relations at a high level and better benefit the peoples of both countries," the ministry said on its website.

Assistance for Belarus' Development

China is willing to continue providing assistance within its capacity for Belarus' development and construction, Xi said.

Belarusian Perspective on Relations

Historic Peak in Relations

China-Belarus relations are at their "historic peak," the Belarusian presidential Telegram channel Pul Pervogo said earlier on Monday.

Lukashenko's Remarks on Cooperation

"This is exactly what we talked with you before," Lukashenko replied, according to the Telegram post. "And perhaps, to some extent, what we had dreamed of on the eve of this global cooperation between Belarus and ... China."

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo, Farah Master in Hong Kong and the Beijing newsroom; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Xi Jinping described China–Belarus relations as reaching a “historic peak” during talks with Lukashenko in Beijing, underscoring deepening strategic ties.
  • Lukashenko, following talks with Vladimir Putin, framed the meeting as the realization of long-held goals for global cooperation between Belarus and China.
  • China is now one of Belarus’s top trading partners—surpassing the EU in exports—and economic engagement spans infrastructure like the China‑Belarus Industrial Park, rising peat exports, and increasing agricultural shipments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who met during the recent talks in Beijing?
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.
What did Xi Jinping say about China-Belarus relations?
Xi Jinping described China-Belarus relations as being at their historic peak.
What was discussed regarding Belarus' cooperation with China?
The leaders discussed ongoing and potential global cooperation between Belarus and China.
How does the meeting relate to tensions in the region?
The meeting followed talks between Lukashenko and Putin, amid tensions between Belarus and Ukraine over the war involving Russia.
Where did the meeting between Lukashenko and Xi take place?
The meeting took place in Beijing, China.

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