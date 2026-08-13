Sweden's Government Trails Opposition as Election Gap Narrows, Poll Shows

Swedish Election Polls Indicate Narrowing Gap Between Government and Opposition

Current Poll Results and Election Outlook

STOCKHOLM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Sweden's ruling right-wing coalition government is lagging centre-left opposition parties ahead of an election for parliament next month, but the gap between the two sides has narrowed since June, a new opinion poll showed.

The July 29 to August 10 survey, published by the daily Svenska Dagbladet, showed Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson may again become prime minister after four years in opposition, replacing Ulf Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates.

Key Election Issues

Swedes go to the polls on September 13 and the election campaign focuses on cost of living, security, immigration, crime and energy supply.

Party Performance and Voter Support

Opposition Bloc Gains

Support for the four opposition parties, of which Andersson's Social Democrats is the biggest by far, stood at 50.6%, up from the 48.9% they won in the 2022 election, according to the survey of 2,016 voters by pollster Demoskop.

Government Bloc Decline

The backing for Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's governing bloc, including the closely aligned far-right Sweden Democrats, stood at 46.9%, down from the 49.6% they won in the last election four years ago.

Liberals Below Threshold

In a blow to the government's chances of staying in power, junior coalition member the Liberals polled just 2.4%, well below the 4% threshold to win Riksdag seats.

Individual Party Standings

Andersson's Social Democrats, Sweden's largest party, was set to win 30.2%, the poll showed, against 30.3% four years ago, while the Moderate Party could see a decline to 16.8% from 19.1% over the same period.

Potential Government Formation and Policy Implications

Coalition Uncertainties

It remains unclear with which opposition parties Andersson would form a government, but a shift in power is likely to entail more welfare spending with no big changes on immigration, defence or support for Ukraine.

Sweden Democrats' Prospects

The Sweden Democrats, who plan to join the cabinet for the first time if the right-wing bloc wins, had 20.2% support, down from 20.5%. Its leader, Jimmie Akesson, has said his party aims to hold several major ministerial posts.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Stockholm newsroom,; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Kate Mayberry)