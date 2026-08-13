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Soccer-Qatar, Morocco among six Arab federations backing FIFA's Infantino - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Qatar, Morocco among six Arab federations backing FIFA's Infantino

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Six Arab Football Federations, Including Qatar and Morocco, Back FIFA President Infantino

Arab Federations Express Support Amid FIFA Crisis

By Karolos Grohmann

Background: FIFA in Crisis

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Six heads of Arab national football associations, including Qatar and 2030 World Cup co-hosts Morocco, backed FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday, with football's world governing body in crisis following a failed private investment plan.

Infantino, who is seeking reelection next year, has faced open revolt after three confederations -- UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF -- called for him to quit over his aborted bid to bring private investment into FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

Infantino’s Investment Proposal

The Swiss administrator had proposed carving off the commercial rights to the World Cup and selling 20% to private investors to raise about $4.2 billion.

Arab Federations’ Statement of Support

Joint Statement Details

"Recognising the important role of Arab football in bringing people together and strengthening cooperation among football associations across the Arab world, we ... express our full support for Mr Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, and reaffirm our confidence in his leadership and continued commitment to the development of football worldwide," the heads of the six federations said in a joint statement.

Signatories

The statement was signed by the heads of the national federations of Qatar, Lebanon, Morocco, Sudan, Egypt and Mauritania. Four of the six signatories are also FIFA Council members.

Key Messages

"We deeply appreciate Mr Infantino’s sustained efforts to advance football globally, expand opportunities across all regions and strengthen the game’s role in bringing people and communities together," they said.

"We look forward to continuing our close cooperation with him towards a stronger and more prosperous future for world football, expanding opportunities and further enhancing Arab football’s contribution to the global game."

Implications for FIFA and the Election

Withdrawn Proposal and Funding

Infantino’s withdrawn proposal came with a $20 million grant for member associations for the next funding cycle, an amount that could have been doubled if they signed the deal.

Infantino’s Allies and Opposition

Despite the opposition of the three confederations, which represent 136 of the 211 member associations who will vote in the FIFA presidential election in March, Infantino still has plenty of allies in the game.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Key Takeaways

  • Arab federations offered unified support for Infantino’s leadership despite the failed privatization plan.
  • Infantino’s controversial proposal to sell up to 20–21% of a new commercial entity (FIFA Forward Enterprise) to raise ~$4–4.2 billion triggered backlash from UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF.
  • The private investment plan, opposed by major confederations and eventually dropped by early August, highlighted deep divisions over FIFA’s governance and commercialization strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries backed FIFA President Gianni Infantino?
Qatar, Lebanon, Morocco, Sudan, Egypt, and Mauritania backed Gianni Infantino according to a joint statement.
Why is FIFA President Infantino facing opposition?
Infantino faced opposition due to his failed plan to sell 20% of World Cup commercial rights to private investors and an aborted investment bid.
What was proposed in FIFA's private investment plan?
Infantino proposed selling 20% of World Cup commercial rights to private investors to raise about $4.2 billion.
What support did the six Arab federations express?
They fully supported Infantino, recognized his leadership, and affirmed commitment to football's global development.
How did the failed investment plan affect FIFA member associations?
The failed plan involved a $20 million grant per member association, which could have been doubled if the deal proceeded.

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