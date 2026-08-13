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Heatwave expected to limit 15% of France's nuclear fleet on Friday - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Heatwave expected to limit 15% of France's nuclear fleet on Friday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Heatwave Expected to Limit 15% of France’s Nuclear Power Fleet Capacity

Impact of Heatwave on French Nuclear Power Production

Current Situation and Expected Curtailments

PARIS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Europe's fifth heatwave this summer is expected to limit French nuclear power production by about 15% of the nuclear fleet's total capacity on Friday, with six reactors expected to be fully offline, data from operator EDF showed.

Temperatures in Europe have risen to unprecedented levels after successive heatwaves this summer, causing water shortages, wildfires, and some deaths.

Total nuclear curtailments are expected to reach 9.4 gigawatts at the peak on Friday across nine reactors, EDF data showed.

Market Effects of Reduced Nuclear Output

Power Prices and Demand Trends

The low nuclear production paired with limited wind output lifted power prices, with the French day-ahead contract for Friday the highest since June 23, the previous peak this summer, up 4.4% at €154.50 ($178.08) per megawatt hour at 0756 GMT, LSEG data showed.

Power prices are traditionally much lower in August as it is a major holiday month in France, limiting power demand.

Cross-Border Energy Impacts

The nuclear shortfall also ripples across borders, forcing countries like Britain and Germany to turn on coal and gas plants to replace reduced exported nuclear power.

Environmental and Operational Challenges

Regulatory Constraints

France relies on nuclear power for about 70% of its annual electricity production. French rules limit how much heat plants can discharge into rivers for environmental protection, forcing reactors to cut output when water temperatures rise during heatwaves.

Weather Forecast and Regional Effects

Thursday is expected to be the peak of the current heatwave, with temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) and 40 C in most regions of the country, Meteo-France said.

Temperatures are expected to stay warm overnight, with some cooler air coming from the west and bringing relief on Friday to areas along the Atlantic and English Channel first, while the rest of the country remains warm, Meteo-France said.

Recent Trends and Recovery Efforts

Nuclear Production and Maintenance

Despite the continued outages, nuclear power production in France increased in June and July compared to the previous year as EDF has reworked its nuclear fleet maintenance schedule.

Return of Gravelines Plant

The jellyfish-hit nuclear reactors at the Gravelines plant in the north of the country have also returned to service.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8676 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • About 15% of France’s nuclear fleet capacity (6 reactors) will be offline due to heatwave‑driven environmental limits (9.4 GW peak curtailment)
  • Heat‐related cuts forced by river cooling regulations have driven up day‑ahead power prices to €154.50/MWh—the highest since late June
  • EDF plans €9 billion in climate adaptation over 15 years to mitigate future heatwave impacts

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of France’s nuclear fleet will be limited by the heatwave?
About 15% of France’s nuclear fleet will have reduced production capacity on Friday due to the heatwave.
Why are French nuclear reactors being taken offline during heatwaves?
French rules limit how much hot water plants can discharge into rivers, so reactors must cut output when river temperatures rise during heatwaves.
How does the nuclear shortfall affect power prices in France?
Lower nuclear production, combined with limited wind output, has pushed French day-ahead power prices to their highest since June.
What impact does the French nuclear shortfall have on neighboring countries?
Reduced French nuclear exports force countries like Britain and Germany to rely more on coal and gas plants to meet their energy needs.
Has France’s overall nuclear production changed compared to last year?
Despite outages, French nuclear power production increased in June and July compared to the previous year after EDF adjusted its maintenance schedule.

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