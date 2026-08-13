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Container shipper Hapag-Lloyd takes $600 million hit from Middle East crisis - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Container shipper Hapag-Lloyd takes $600 million hit from Middle East crisis

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Hapag-Lloyd Suffers $600 Million Loss as Middle East Crisis Disrupts Shipping

Financial Impact and Company Response

Significant Losses Due to Middle East Conflict

BERLIN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world's top container shipping companies, said on Thursday that the conflict in the Middle East, with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, cost the group $600 million in the second quarter, weighing on its earnings.

Decline in Net Profit

Net profit came in at $83 million, down from $306 million a year earlier, as strong exports from Asia and improved demand in the United States only partly offset problems in the Middle East, the Hamburg-based company said.

CEO Statement on Market Conditions

• "The second quarter was better than the first, driven by significantly higher spot rates and robust demand," CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said.

Performance of Liner Shipping Segment

• In its Liner Shipping segment, EBIT fell to $153 million from $167 million, on additional costs for bunker, insurance, storage, rerouting and inland transportation after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Strategic Focus for the Future

• "In the second half of 2026, we will remain focused on growing both our liner shipping and terminal businesses while maintaining strict cost discipline to further improve our financial performance," Habben Jansen said.

Outlook and Uncertainties

• Hapag-Lloyd said its outlook, which the company raised in July, remains subject to considerable uncertainty due to the highly volatile freight rates.

(Reporting by Elke Ahlswede and Thomas SeythalEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Middle East disruptions, especially the Strait of Hormuz closure, cost Hapag‑Lloyd $600 million in Q2 through higher bunker, insurance, rerouting and inland logistics costs (net profit $83 million vs $306 million a year ago)
  • The Liner Shipping segment’s EBIT fell to $153 million from $167 million, pressured by elevated operational costs tied to the crisis
  • Despite the hit, raised full‑year earnings outlook reflects robust demand and spot rates, though volatility in freight rates and geopolitical risk remain significant uncertainties

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Middle East crisis affect Hapag-Lloyd's earnings?
The crisis, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, cost Hapag-Lloyd $600 million, significantly reducing net profit for the second quarter.
What was Hapag-Lloyd's net profit in the second quarter?
Hapag-Lloyd reported a net profit of $83 million in Q2, down from $306 million the previous year.
What additional costs did Hapag-Lloyd incur due to the crisis?
The company faced extra costs for bunker fuel, insurance, storage, rerouting, and inland transportation.
What is Hapag-Lloyd's strategy for the second half of 2026?
Hapag-Lloyd aims to grow its liner shipping and terminal businesses while maintaining strict cost discipline.
Why does Hapag-Lloyd say its outlook remains uncertain?
The outlook is subject to high uncertainty due to volatile freight rates affecting the industry.

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