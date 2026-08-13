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UK economy unexpectedly grows by 0.3% in June, ONS says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK economy unexpectedly grows by 0.3% in June, ONS says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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UK Economy Surpasses Expectations with 0.3% Growth in June, Says ONS

Unexpected Economic Growth and Contributing Factors

(Adds dropped word 'product' to lead)

June GDP Performance

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain's economy unexpectedly grew in June with gross domestic product rising by 0.3%, official data showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast zero growth in month-on-month terms compared with May.

Quarterly Economic Overview

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter - covering the three months to the end of June - the economy grew by 0.4%, the Office for National Statistics said. The Reuters poll had pointed to a 0.4% expansion from the first three months of the year.

Political Context

The second quarter covered a period in British politics marked by uncertainty over the grip on power of Keir Starmer who eventually resigned as prime minister in July.

Government Response and Future Outlook

Policy Measures

Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said his government will do what it can to lower costs for business against the backdrop of a "difficult financial ​outlook" and he has also pledged to address the cost of living for households.

External Challenges

Impact of Iran War and Energy Prices

The impact of the Iran war is expected to slow growth in the remainder of the year as rising energy prices weigh on companies and hit household budgets.

Business Sentiment

However, a recent business survey showed some growth momentum remained among services firms in July.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Muvija M)

Key Takeaways

  • Monthly GDP rose 0.3 % in June versus zero expected—a notable upside surprise
  • Second-quarter growth of 0.4 % reflects modest momentum in services amid macro uncertainty
  • Businesses remain concerned about energy, supply chains and inflation even as AI adoption rises

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did the UK economy grow in June 2024?
The UK economy grew by 0.3% in June 2024, according to ONS data.
What was the GDP growth for the second quarter of 2024?
The UK's GDP grew by 0.4% in the second quarter of 2024.
Did the UK economy perform better than expected in June?
Yes, the economy outperformed economist forecasts, which had predicted zero growth.
What factors could impact UK economic growth for the rest of 2024?
Rising energy prices and the impact of the Iran war may slow growth, affecting companies and households.
Who is the current British Prime Minister as of August 2024?
Andy Burnham became the British Prime Minister in July 2024.

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